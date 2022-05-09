Who is Marta Fitzgerald? Biography, Body Measurements, and Personal Life

Marta Fitzgerald is famous for being the ex-wife of Rush Limbaugh. On December 10, 1960, she was born in Titusville, Florida, the USA. She belongs to the white ethnicity. Rush Limbaugh is a well-known radio host and political analyst.
Before she married Rush, she used to be an aerobic coach. Soon after they got married, Marta launched her magazine in March 1998. Nevertheless, the magazine failed only three subjects later in October.
In addition, Marta is currently single and taking care of her two children. Also, she’s interested in the real estate business, where she’s doing very well and earned a handsome amount.
Quick facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Marta Fitzgerald
- Date of birth: December 10, 1960
- Place of birth: Titusville, Florida, US
- Age: 62 years
- Horoscope: Saggitarius
- Nationality: American
- Height: 5′ 3’’ or 160 cm
- Weight: 55kg or 121 lbs
- Occupation: Aerobic Coach, businesswomen
- Instagram: @mpost71315
- Facebook: Marta Fitzgerald
- Net Worth: $5 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Rush Limbaugh (m. 1994–2004)
Further details about Marta Fitzgerald
- Marta was raised in Titusville, Florida, and got a degree in journalism from the University of North Florida.
- After completing her studies in 1993, she worked as an intern at Jacksonville’s Florida Times-Union.
- However, back in time, Marta was first met Rush via CompuServe in 1990. From there, the duo began dating for almost four years.
- Then, on May 27, 1994, they tied their knot in the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States house, and Clarence Thomas officiated their wedding.
- Even though they were dating, they rarely saw a couple traveling together and having dinner out. After spending ten years together, the two decided to end their marriage.
- On June 11, 2004, Rush announced his separation from Marta and claimed that he asked her for the divorce. But it was Marta who moved out first of their living arrangement.
- The argument lasted for days, and eventually, they officially divorced on December 21, 2004.
- This is Marta’s second marriage, and her ex-husband, Rush, was married to four other women in his life, and she was his third wife.
- Marta and Rush didn’t have children even after ten years. But from her previous marriage, she has two children, one son and one daughter.
- However, Marta never shared her previous husband’s identity in public. Due to her privacy, she hasn’t revealed any details about her past life.
- But as for her ex-husband, he was married to Roxy Maxine McNeely and Michelle Sixta. Further, after getting a divorce from Marta, he betrothed in 2010 with Kathryn Rogers.
- Later, Rush died on February 17, 2021, after suffering from lung cancer.
- Marta earns a decent sum through her profession as an aerobic instructor and a journalist. Marta’s net worth will increase in the future through additional business projects. Plus, her ex-husband Rush has worth 600 million dollars at his demise.