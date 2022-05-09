Who is Marta Fitzgerald? Biography, Body Measurements, and Personal Life

Marta Fitzgerald is famous for being the ex-wife of Rush Limbaugh. On December 10, 1960, she was born in Titusville, Florida, the USA. She belongs to the white ethnicity. Rush Limbaugh is a well-known radio host and political analyst.

Before she married Rush, she used to be an aerobic coach. Soon after they got married, Marta launched her magazine in March 1998. Nevertheless, the magazine failed only three subjects later in October.

In addition, Marta is currently single and taking care of her two children. Also, she’s interested in the real estate business, where she’s doing very well and earned a handsome amount.

Quick facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Marta Fitzgerald

Date of birth: December 10, 1960

Place of birth: Titusville, Florida, US

Age: 62 years

Horoscope: Saggitarius

Nationality: American

Height: 5′ 3’’ or 160 cm

Weight: 55kg or 121 lbs

Occupation: Aerobic Coach, businesswomen

Instagram: @mpost71315

Facebook: Marta Fitzgerald

Net Worth: $5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Rush Limbaugh (m. 1994–2004)

Further details about Marta Fitzgerald