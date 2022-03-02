Who is getting the best playoff places in NBA?

The 2021/22 NBA regular season has reached its halfway point which has now left fans thoroughly excited for the upcoming All-Star weekend and the race for a place in the postseason playoffs, which remains heavily up for grabs heading into the final stages of the season.

As ever, the NBA regular season has treated fans to a plethora of sublime moments including thunderous posterizer dunks, buzzer-beater game winners and highlight plays at both ends of the floor.

Fans are already gaining a greater perspective on which teams will be a sure-fire lock for the NBA Draft Lottery this year and which teams are in desperate need of a rebuild, yet there still remains the obvious questions on which teams will be heading to the postseason with a spot in the NBA Playoffs or Play-In tournament now up for grabs.

This year’s All-Star weekend is vastly approaching, and it will allow NBA fans to witness a number of outstanding and highly entertaining events that will help keep their interests locked onto the best names and teams heading into the latter stages of the regular season.

With the NBA Playoffs now veering on the horizon, it’s time to look at which teams seem the most destined to make the postseason, which teams are still contending for a spot and the star names that could catapult their organization towards a successful Playoff run.

Which teams are contesting for a place in the Playoffs?

From all the 30 NBA franchises split across the Eastern and Western Conferences, only 16 teams will have the opportunity to earn a spot in the available Playoff seeds with a vast number of contending teams already sighted as firm favorites to earn a secure passage to the postseason.

Reigning NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks are sighted as the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference to earn a playoff spot alongside the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat.

In the Western Conference, last season’s finals runners-up Phoenix Suns are looking to win their first Larry O’Brien championship in franchise history alongside former champions Golden State Warriors and fellow contending teams Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies who all seem to be on the verge of securing a spot in the Playoffs.

Outside of the top four seeded teams across both conferences, it still remains very unclear on which teams could make the postseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have arguably been the NBA’s most improved team this season given how quickly they raised back to providence in the East following on from LeBron James’ departure back in 2018, with the Cavs touted at -750 odds to make the Playoffs this season in the latest NBA betting odds on DraftKings.

Other notable teams in the East include last seasons first seeded team Philadelphia 76ers (-2500), the immensely talented yet inexperienced Charlotte Hornets (-425) alongside the 2019 World Champions Toronto Raptors (-190) and 17-time world champions Boston Celtics (-110).

Back in the West, the Dallas Mavericks (-5000) and Denver Nuggets (-650) seem to be locked in a struggle to claim the fifth or sixth seed, with the LA Lakers (-425), Minnesota Timberwolves (-190) and LA Clippers all hotly in the race for the final guaranteed play-off spot or a place in the Play-In tournament.

Which players are expected to be the standout names?

Everyone has their opinion on which names can be categorized as an All-Star caliber or even a Superstar player in the NBA, with arguably the best names including the likes of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic to name a few.

The NBA Playoffs remain the biggest stage where every prestigious name is expected to perform as well as establishing a number of new breakthrough talents that could become staples of the NBA landscape for years to come.

Last season saw the likes of Trae Young, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant all perform admirably throughout the regular season and the resulting playoffs with all four names now becoming mainstay stars throughout the current NBA season and are likely to be selected for the upcoming All-Star game.

Other notable names to keep a watchful eye on include Paul George, Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns and James Harden.

We can also expect to see number of key players returning from injury before the end of the season with Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray perhaps being the biggest returns alongside Klay Thompson who has only recently made a swift return to the Warriors’ starting lineup after a near three-year hiatus following injury in the 2019 Finals.

The NBA Postseason is veering ever closer as a number of established rosters look to face-off in an effort to decide who will be booking their place in the Playoffs for a chance at the 2021/22 NBA World Championship.

It is sure to be an unmissable journey!