Dog or Cat: Which Pet Is Right for You?

Having a pet can have a positive impact on your daily life, helping you feel better mentally and emotionally, and also helping you lead a more active lifestyle.

The two types of pets that you probably think of first are dogs and cats, of course. But what if you aren’t sure about which one of these would be right for you?

Well, there are some things to consider when it comes to their similarities and differences, as well as what they require in terms of care and attention.

Resources like this article from Nuwber can help you gain greater insight into cat people and dog people, but also consider the following information to make a decision that is right for you.

Taking Your Pet Outside with You

Think about whether or not you want a pet that you can take with you when you go for a walk, on a hike, or even on a trip. Dogs tend to be easier to bring along than cats, but there are many people who have been able to train their cats to go on the road with them, to go hiking and kayaking, to enjoy walks around town, and more.

You can even train your cat to hang out with you in the backyard if you’d like. Though it might take some more effort when it comes to training a cat in this way, it isn’t impossible, and you are likely to find it easier to achieve your training goals if you start while your kitty is young.

General Care, from Diet to Exercise

When it comes to keeping your dog or cat healthy, you need to consider how you’ll provide the right nutrition. You can consult with a veterinarian or a pet nutritionist for some tips.

Generally, though, stick with a species-appropriate diet that’s formulated specifically for your type of pet, whether you have a kitten, a puppy, an adult pet, or a senior companion.

Also, many pet parents make it a point to buy from reputable brands that use only the highest quality ingredients, such as non-GMO or organic ingredients. And a lot of people avoid artificial ingredients or meat byproducts in an effort to feed their pets the best food possible.

Plus, when it comes to both dogs and cats, you can choose from various types of foods, such as dry food, wet food, and raw food. But, again, work with your vet and consider your unique pet’s needs to figure it all out.

In terms of exercise, both cats and dogs require exercise. So, if you thought that you only needed to worry about exercising your dog, think again. You want your pet, regardless of species, to maintain a healthy weight and to release their energy in a positive way.

This can help prevent destructive behaviors around the house and keep your pet content. Take some time every day to interact with your pet. Purchase a variety of toys, such as catnip toys for cats and balls for dogs, and let your furry friend enjoy the time you spend interacting with them.

The Main Differences

Based on the information above, you can see that dogs and cats require similar care. They both need plenty of attention, loads of affection, and gentle training that includes positive reinforcement.

And they also need to be fed a high-quality diet. So, how can you choose between the two? Well, the main difference is this:

if you want to be able to have a pet that will remain indoors all the time, and that won’t require any time outside, a cat would likely be the better option. If, on the other hand, you want a more active pet, a dog might be perfect for you.