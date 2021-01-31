Where are All of My Breakouts Coming From?

If you are being plagued by sudden breakouts, and you can’t pinpoint what might be causing them, this post explains why your skin is playing odd tricks on you.

Look Closer At Your Products

A lot of us are guilty of having a closet full of products and gadgets for our skin. If you are suddenly dealing with breakouts, you might want to look closer at what is going on in your face. If you are using spinning scrub brushes meant for the face, you might want to stop using them. Besides the fact that any tool used on or around the face can after time harbor bacteria, scrub brushes might be too harsh for delicate facial skin, thus causing increased oil production and irritation. Another item a lot of people have in their bathroom cabinet is an alcohol-based toner. This, along with lotions that are meant to dry up oily skin or acne, can dry the skin out so much that oil production is essentially ramped up by the skin, as a reaction to the excessively dry skin the product has caused.

Look at the dates on any makeup, but especially on makeup that is used liberally on the facial skin – like foundation, primer, facial lotions, or masks. If they are over 3-6 months old, you might be dealing with a petri dish of blemish-causing bacteria inside the containers. Any moist place with food that bacteria likes to eat (which is a good description of a lot of the skincare products that are popular today) is an ideal place for bacteria to grow. The best policy is to throw it out if it’s questionable: especially if you are currently suffering from a sudden skin issue.

Consider Your Diet

Studies have recently shown that there is a connection between eating a lot of high carbohydrate, processed foods and increased oil production in the skin. Sugary convenience foods like pasta, chips, cookies, and candy might be doing bad things to your skin. Diets heavy in dairy have also been linked to the same hormone (growth factor 1), which has been shown to aberrantly trigger oil production in the skin.

By watching your intake of simple carbohydrates and dairy, you might be able to help control oil production and acne flare ups. Eating a more balanced diet with a lot of whole plant based foods and lean proteins is good for the skin, providing essential micronutrients, vitamins and minerals that are essential in healthy skin cell production.

Places That Dirt Hide

Dirt can hide in places that might not immediately have come to mind. Have you noticed breakouts around your hairline? Take a closer look at any hats you have been wearing lately, because bacteria can gather around the headbands inside of hats or doo-rags. Pillowcases are another place that bacteria can build up from one night to the next, causing breakouts. If you think this is the culprit, try changing your pillowcase twice a week.

Things You Might Not Have Considered

Could you be sensitive to a new product or to your laundry detergent? Think about anything new that you or someone in your household has recently started using. If you have irritated skin on your face or elsewhere, it’s a possibility that you might be sensitive to a product, or even be having a minor allergic reaction. Along this same line of thinking, you could be reacting to something new you ate or drank recently.

Who have you been kissing lately? If you have irritated skin, patches of raw skin, or even areas of acne, you might have a flare-up caused by close contact with someone else’s skin or hair (including face or body hair). There isn’t much to do besides abstaining from having skin to skin contact with that person until the flare-up clears, and in the meantime use good skincare practices to eliminate excess dirt and oil, promoting blemish-free, healthy skin.