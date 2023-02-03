When Will GTA 6 Expected to Release: Get Ready for Another Chapter!

GTA 6 is the most awaited game because fans have been predicting this game for too long. Grand Theft Auto is the name of great entertainment and fights for survival. This time it will bring more outstanding features in it.

Rockstar Games have advocated that they won’t be revealing GTA 6 in the future. Almost seven years have passed since the release of GTA 5. Therefore, fans are desperate for confirmation of a sequel.

Generally, the fall season was when the makers of the game (Rockstar) Titles launched its annual blockbuster games. Except for GTA 4, which was released in April 2008.

But pay no attention to that; we have four launches in the final two weeks of October and three in November. However, GTA 6 is likely to arrive in the last few months of the next couple of years.

Now that 2022 is over without a GTA 6 trailer, a 2024 release is out of the window. A 2025 release is most likely with a trailer dropping this year. pic.twitter.com/j7i44i7rIV — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 3, 2023

The studio behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption has prioritized updates to the favored online mode of GTA V rather than hurrying the follow-up.

There is still no official announcement Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, about subsequent entry within the franchise – despite speculation that the sport could hit shelves within the future two years.

According to The Motley Fool, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked at an investors’ meeting whether a brand new AAA (high-budget) game would be released in 2020.

Zelnick responded by highlighting the company’s reliable income stream in the absence of the latest releases. Moreover, he is saying: “We’ve now built an organization that has these super underpinnings of catalog titles and ongoing titles that survive within the hearts and minds of our consumers, generating engagement and generating net bookings and profits.”

Asked how many AAA games were currently in development, Zelnick remained tight-lipped, although he did say the corporate will “share more about the pipeline” over “the coming months.”

Fact: GTA IV’s homeless NPCs defend you in a fist fight against other NPCs when you give them money. pic.twitter.com/DURkfPimWK — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) January 24, 2023

What this might mean for the game’s chances of a PS4 and Xbox One release remains to be seen.

What year is Grand Theft Auto 6 Coming Out?

According to Microsoft’s answer to the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s examination into its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, “The highly anticipated GTA VI is expected to be released in 2024.”