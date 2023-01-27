When is 9th Season of “Are You the One” Releasing Date 2023!

The series throws light on a reality television series where the base conception is seeing young women and men as they come on the screen to find their perfect love match. But, like any other romantic reality show, this bone has a twist. The directors intimately pair these groups.

They use a matchmaking fashion and a unique algorithm to pair these groups of people. As the group starts living together, they try to match themselves with the other people in the manor and make out who was meant for them in the first place.

Well, if the members are suitable to succeed after pairing and finding all the correct matches, they’re right to divide the price of further than one million dollars among themselves.

Until the seventh season of the series, the couples matched by the algorithm were manly versus womanish. But since the launch of the former eighth season, we were happy to see more inclusivity in the show where there could be any gender to match.

Throughout the season, we witness these people going on dates with the person they’re determined by through a series of competitions.

The show is an interesting take on reality TV. The low review is for the simple fact that in several episodes, the show allowed female contestants to slap and physically attack the men.

It happens in several episodes that they are seen hitting, throwing objects, standing on top of them, etc. No punishment comes from this, and it’s a double standard, not that these incidents are severe. It has happened multiple times that men are sent home with any violent act, no matter how small (even if that should be the way it is).

The rules on violence aren’t laid out because some people can break items in the house without repercussions while others are sent home. It needs to do a better job policing this from both sides.