Whether you are new to the CBD scene or you know your way around well, it is always good to have a refresher on what you should be looking for to get the most out of your CBD product.

With new brands and versions of CBD being released frequently, it can be hard for even the advanced CBD connoisseurs to keep up with all the new additions or changes, which is why this piece is here to help you when knowing what to look for in a CBD oil.

What is CBD Oil?

Before we dive into what we need to look for in CBD oil, let us cover what CBD oil actually is first. CBD is simply short for cannabidiol, which is a component that can be found in the hemp plant.

It is non-psychoactive, which means it does not give you ‘a high’, which is an effect commonly associated with cannabis, and hemp and has been hailed for helping many health ailments and improving quality of life. The ‘oil’ which makes up the product can be a few different oils, as it simply acts as the carrier of the CBD.

Fatty oils work best, which is why you will find coconut oil and plain hemp oil (without any bio-actives) often being the other ingredient.

The most important thing to note is that whatever you decide to choose, be sure to read the latest Best CBD Oil Reviews to ensure you are getting a top-quality product that is exactly what it says it is!

What Variations of CBD Oil Can You Get?

When CBD first started becoming a mainstream product on the shelves, it would not be uncommon to find just one or two brands in one or two doses.

Now, there is so much variety, and it can be hard to keep up with the new additions.

Some of the latest additions include:

Terpenes: Terpenes are an aromatic compound found in the hemp plant that has a number of medicinal qualities. It can be found in lavender, orange peel, and pine, to name a few, and makes up many of the aromatic smells we enjoy day in day out.

Because terpenes are bioactive, they can affect our body in different ways, including inducing a relaxing effect, behaving as an anti-inflammatory, and a neuroprotective agent, to name a few!

CBG: No- this is not a spelling mistake. CBG (cannabigerol) is in fact, another component from the hemp plant that can offer highly beneficial properties for us.

It is a cannabinoid, just like CBD, and is often referred to as the stem cell of the plant, as it is responsible for the making of CBD. While there is much less information or clinical studies based on this specific molecule, what we have seen so far is promising.

And considering how successful CBD has been in terms of providing health benefits, there is big hope for CBG – which is why you will find certain CBD products with added CBG, or even CBG oil alone.