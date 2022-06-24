What to expect when you play live Roulette

Roulette is a classic casino game that’s been enjoyed, in various forms, for centuries. The most primitive version of the Roulette wheel as we know it was actually invented by accident, by French mathematician and physicist Blaise Pascal in the 17th century.

Since then, many variations of the game have spun into casinos all over the world, with online sites even stepping up to host the iconic game. In fact, since the very first online casino site opened its virtual doors in 1996, both seasoned and new players have been taking a turn placing their bets on the Roulette wheel.

Now, in the modern-day, over 80% of players prefer the live casino, where a real-life dealer hosts the game from a specialist studio, in real time. So, if you’re thinking of giving the game of chance a go, here’s what you can expect to find when you play live Roulette online…

Choosing the game

Believe it or not, live casinos offer a variety of Roulette games for you to try, including the classic American and European wheels, as well as themed games like Football Roulette, Quantum Roulette, and even Lightning Roulette – where additional multipliers are thrown into play for more electrifying gameplay.

So, first of all, you’ll need to choose the version of live Roulette you’re wanting to play, and once you’ve done that, you’ll be ready to place your bets, sit back and enjoy the live-dealer experience.

First impressions

When you first step foot into the live studio (albeit virtually), you’ll be greeted by a professionally trained dealer, surrounded by lighting to set the mood, as well as a real-life Roulette wheel. You’ll see your betting options displayed on the screen, as well as have access to previous games’ statistics, depending on the game. Any special features will also be shown on the screen, or explained by the dealer before betting commences, and then the betting window will open for you to make your predictions.

You’ll see a live chat feature for you to communicate with the dealer at any time, and when the betting window is closed, they will spin the wheel into action. Any winning bets are credited to your account immediately, and the studio on your screen will be designed to provide you with an authentic-looking experience, in real time.

Bets, bonuses and extras

Some live Roulette games will offer unique ways to bet, such as providing you with a Lucky Dip feature, where random numbers will be chosen for you; or the Bet Builder, which allows you to save your favourite bets for future games. You might even be able to use any casino promotions or bonuses that you’ve claimed from the site, so you can really make the most out of your gameplay.

How it works

Of course, with technology always advancing, we’re left with the question: how does all this actually work? Well, each spin of the Roulette wheel is picked up and translated into data and displayed on your screen using Optimal Character Recognition (OCR) software and multiple cameras capture gameplay from all angles, providing you with smooth transitions and unique gameplay that you just couldn’t find anywhere else. State-of-the-art technology provides you with authentic gameplay, and the best part is – it continues to advance, so who knows what the future holds for live Roulette?