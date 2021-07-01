What to Do If You’ve Been In a Motorcycle Accident

Over 5,000 motorcyclists die in motorcycle crashes every year. In fact, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely to die than car occupants in a crash.

If you’re ever in a motorcycle accident, you’ll likely need to heal from severe injuries. You could find yourself out of work for some time. Meanwhile, your medical bills will start to rise.

Knowing what to do after a motorcycle crash could help you fight for the compensation you deserve. You can receive a payout to cover your medical bills. Then, you won’t have to worry about increasing expenses.

Here are seven steps you should take immediately after a motorbike accident. Taking these steps could set your case up for success.

Keep reading to discover what to do immediately after a crash today.

1. Move to Safety

It’s normal to feel a little disoriented after a motorcycle accident. Try to take a deep breath and remain calm. Remember, what you do after a motorcycle crash could impact your case.

First, try to move to safety. Remain near the crash site, but out of the way of incoming traffic. Otherwise, you could cause an additional crash.

Take a second to search for any other dangers. Keep an eye out for:

Structures that might collapse

Nearby roadside cliffs or drop-offs

Vehicles that are dripping gasoline

Vehicles that are on fire

Look for anyone else who was involved in the crash, too. Help them move to safety.

It’s important that you don’t leave the scene of the crash. Otherwise, you could get charged with a hit and run.

Instead, remain near the crash site while you complete the rest of these steps.

2. Assess Your Injuries

Once you’ve moved to safety, take a moment to review your injuries.

Motorcyclists make up the majority of traffic-related deaths. In fact, they account for 14% of all traffic-related fatalities. Despite surviving the crash, it’s likely you’ve sustained a few injuries.

For example, you might have:

Scratches and bruises

Fractures

Road rash

Internal injuries

Spinal cord injury

Traumatic brain injury

Adrenaline could mask your pain. You might not realize the full extent of your injuries until days or weeks after the motorcycle accident.

Scratches and bruises might seem like a minor injury at first. These injuries could cause a serious infection if they’re not treated right away, though.

You could even sustain lasting damage to a nerve or tendon.

It’s important to seek medical attention after your motorbike accident. Only a medical professional can assess your injuries.

Their assessment could impact your lawsuit, too.

It’s important to visit a doctor immediately after the crash and throughout your course of treatment. Otherwise, opposing counsel could argue there’s a gap in your treatment. A gap in your treatment could indicate your injuries aren’t as severe as you claim.

Instead, visit a doctor and schedule your follow-up appointments as soon as possible. Keep track of your treatments and medical bills.

Your motorcycle accident lawyer will need these documents to calculate the full extent of your losses.

3. Call the Police

While you’re at the scene of the crash, make sure to call the police. In some states, you’re legally obligated to file a police report.

When you speak to the police, make sure to stick to the facts. Don’t embellish or fabricate details. Try to remain calm as you explained what happened, too.

Make sure to get the officer’s name and badge number. Your motorcycle accident lawyer might need to contact them in the future.

Remember, anything you say could impact your motorbike crash lawsuit later on. Stick to what you know and keep your statement brief.

Then, ask the officer for a copy of their police report. You’ll need their report when building your case.

4. Avoid Small Talk

While you wait for the police to arrive, avoid making small talk with anyone else who was involved in the crash. Don’t admit fault. Apologizing counts as an admission of fault, too.

You don’t want the other driver to take anything you say out of context. Otherwise, they might use it against you in the future.

5. Gather Evidence

Take the time to gather your own evidence while you wait for the police to arrive.

First, get the other party’s contact information, including their:

Name

Address

Phone number

License plate number

Car make and model

Insurance information

Driver’s license information

Then, use your phone to gather photo and video evidence. Physical evidence can support any claims you make. Get footage of any nearby:

Street signs

Landmarks or buildings

Vehicles involved in the crash

While you wait for the police to arrive, write down what happened. It’s normal for time and adrenaline to make the details hazy. Writing down your own statement will help you remember what happened.

You can offer your motorcycle accident lawyer this evidence later on.

6. Call the Insurance Company

Make sure to call your insurance company while you’re at the scene of the motorcycle accident. They might have you use an app to file your claim. Otherwise, talk to your contact at the insurance company to determine what steps you need to take.

In the meantime, don’t talk to the other party’s insurance company without a lawyer present. Otherwise, the insurance company will try to twist what you say. They might refuse to payout your claim as a result.

7. Find a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Don’t try to file a motorcycle crash lawsuit on your own. Instead, find an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer. Look for a lawyer who specializes in these types of cases.

They’ll know what laws and procedures to leverage when building your case.

Trying to handle the situation alone could lead you to make costly mistakes. You could lose your chance to receive the compensation you deserve.

Instead, find a lawyer you can count on. You can use this guide to learn what to expect throughout the process.

Ride Toward Compensation: 7 Steps to Follow After a Motorcycle Accident

Following these seven steps after a motorcycle accident could impact your future. Keep these tips in mind. Then, you can contact an experienced lawyer and start building your lawsuit.

They’ll help you fight for the compensation you deserve.

Searching for more helpful tips and tricks? You came to the right place.

Explore our latest guides today.