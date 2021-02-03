What Differences did You Observe in PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC?

PUBG is one of the most famous games in the world. It is a game that makes the players crazy and stuck. They don’t want to play any other fighting game when they lost in PUBG. It has several versions like PUBG PC, PUBG Mobile, and PUBG Lite. Each version has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Likewise, each of them has several differences like graphics, guns, and other displays. Here I will tell you the difference between PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC. I’ve highlighted certain changes apart from the obvious changes of:

(Free on mobile)

(high config pcs so much better graphics)

I will only include details from PUBG mobile on mobile (no emulator) and PUBG PC (the one on steam, no PUBG lite or mobile on pc)

For comparison, here an image will show you all the differences in both versions.

Notice the differences in vegetation and detailing. First, let’s talk about PUBG PC.

PUBG PC

There are several other changes on the PC version:

The difference here is that graphics, as the name suggests, are low and very detailed oriented as compared to PUBG steam. Just like PUBG’s mobile firing direction is hinted at on the map, you can easily spot the enemy location.

The auto reloads option is very helpful after emptying an entire clip, especially in a combat situation. You cannot shoot the enemy while driving as compared to PUBG steam.

Some PUBG steam weapons are not available in the PUBG PC lite, as the DBS pump-action bullpup shotgun.

And finally, the toughest of them all PUBG steam:

The new landing feature lets you follow your squadmates previously. You had to make self-land with your squad manually.

There is not auto pick up items. Moreover, there is not auto-reload feature. If you run out of an entire magazine, whether in combat or not, you have to press the reload button every time you empty your clip makes it very hard if you are engaged in a gunfight. It put you at a disadvantage over your opponent.

The glider is available only here but finding it is not easy though usually found over the map’s edges, not in the center of the map.

You have to pay close attention to noises of gunshot and enemy footsteps as there is no hint available as to where you are being shot at and where your enemy is.

If you are not good at shooting and taking cover, you will probably get knocked or killed instantly. Unlike PUBG mobile, the players’ shooting skills here are very high unless you ran into a bot or some noob player.

There are very hot spots in the game where you don’t even get the chance to fight, unlike PUBG mobile, where the chances of survival in an early fight are higher.

There are no bullet markers or footprint markers on the mini-map. You have to rely on sound and experience to identify enemy position purely. (Identifying direction through the audio, type of gun for range, scouting possible vantage points for exact location, etc.)

There are no bots and very few to zero knobs. Every 1v1 encounter is almost a 50-50 chance of survival.

Spotting is much harder due to details in vegetation, environment, etc.

Sound is so much detailed that it is supersonic and subsonic sound, and the time lag between the bullets whizz and the sonic boom determines the distance of an enemy. (Speed of the bullet varies for weapons. Vass is the only one with subsonic)

The recoil is brutal. If you don’t get the hang of the weapon spray mechanism, you won’t land one hit at medium range. (AKM in mobile seems easier to control than M416 in pc)

There are allegedly more hackers.

Severs on mobile are more stable.

There is no auto pick up of loot or auto opening doors.

Every gun is set on a single fire as default and with no magazine. Have to reload a gun when you first pick it up.

All attachments have to be manually added/removed. If you remove a gun from inventory, the attached modifications get removed too.

You can’t set a limit to scopes/ammo since there is no auto pickup.

Rendering is so much better. (Won’t see floating people on hills). Enemy parachutes far way get rendered too.

Bodies don’t disappear after they die.

There is a death-cam.

You can watch replays of your previous matches.

Windows have glasses and frames as well. Going in/out of them will create sound. (breaking of glass)

Footprints and vehicle marks appear on snow.

G63c in vikendi. (now they’ve patched it in mobile too)

There is a 15x scope, which is airdrop exclusive.

Arcade mode is different on the PC version. There are more ways and locations for war mode. Moreover, the public match creator can set the locations, guns, time/score limit, other customizable factors, etc.

Zombie mode on pc. (it’ll come on mobile soon)

You can’t “enemies ahead” on pc because those voice commands are absent. The mic is the only way of communicating.

You can switch between TPP and FPP mid-match in a top match by pressing ‘v.’ (You can do this on the Chinese version of PUBG mobile too)

Can’t follow teammates while jumping, distance markers do not appear as well.

Foilage appears too.

The gaming community is very toxic on mobile.

The chances of getting a chicken winner in PUBG Steam or PC lite depend on team cohesion and effective communication. Unlike PUBG mobile, where communication is not very important, you can still win if your entire squad is killed. All you have to do is shoot and point at your enemy more effectively unless you are faced with a better opponent than you. Then better luck next time!

PUBG Mobile

Now let see the PUBG mobile version:

On mobile, you’ll find a huge variety of players with varying backgrounds. Some from far off villages (since mobiles have become easily available nowadays) but you’ll mostly find people from cities on pc.

To conclude, PUBG PC is quite realistic but very challenging. Graphics are awesome, with a lot of details and the player base is competitive. We see that competition in the ace tier or above in the mobile version, but it seems like you start in the ace tier on PC. Strategy and skill are very important in pc.