What Causes Problems in Crawl Space? Get to Know Main Solutions

Crawl space requires maintenance and repair from time to time. Even when you don’t go there, you need to consider getting its repair service when you notice signs like wall cracks or uneven floors. The reason is that this area of your home is part of your home foundation, and if it gets damaged, then your home’s structural integrity is at stake. Thereby, it’s vital to understand the causes of different problems you face in crawl space alongside some solutions.

Leading causes of Crawl Space Moisture Issues

It’s time to get an idea of different reasons that lead to water damage in this space.

Open vents

You don’t need to keep vents open in the crawl space, and they increase your energy bill. In addition, they let moisture in. A moist crawl space is a breeding ground for mites, mold, and mildew. If pest infestation happens, it will become hard to control.

Expansive Soil

If your home foundation soil is expansive, then it is sensitive to water. It will expand and contract and lead to foundation settlement. So, you start noticing cracks on drywall and concrete floors.

Poor Grading

When grading around your foundation is improper, then you often notice a water pool around your home. This will cause hydrostatic pressure on your walls, and thereby they start bowing and have some cracks.

Plumbing Leaks

When your plumbing lines need repair and you don’t pay attention, then water starts leaking in the crawl space and creates multiple moisture-related issues.

Improper Drainage

Another cause of the crawl space issue is the poor drainage system. Water from your roof and home will accumulate near the foundation instead of going out from home. This water collection creates a disaster.

What are Solutions to Crawl Space Problems?

Here are some solutions Washington DC crawl space experts offer.

Insulation

Your home needs proper insulation as it will make your space energy efficient and reduce bills. Spray foam insulation is quite the best service. It would be best if you choose the best quality insulation panels. The purpose of insulation is to keep your space neat and dry and also to prevent mold growth.

Crawl Space Sump Pump

When there is water leakage or plumbing leaks, then you need to waterproof your crawl space through a sump pump. This pump will move all the water collection away from your home through the drainage system. Only an expert can survey your space and decide about the right size and kind of pump that you need.

Crawl Space Encapsulation

Many crawl space experts in Washington DC offer encapsulation service. They completely seal your space to prevent water damage. Before they seal your space, they deal with its different moisture, mold/mildew growth, and pest infestation.

Crawl Space Dehumidifier

When you have mold in your crawl space, then the musty odor is a common phenomenon in the living room. You can deal with this matter by preventing dampness through the best dehumidifier installation. Hire an expert who will guide you on what kind and size of device suits your home needs.