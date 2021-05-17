What are Vegas Slot Games and why are they popular?

Vegas style slot games are slot games which try to emulate the classic slot machines found in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Some players wonder why these slots such as Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix are so popular with people.

Vegas Slot Games

When most people picture gambling in their hand, they are imagining Las Vegas in one form or another. The quintessential gambling destination, Las Vegas is one of the most popular spots to visit if you want to visit a casino. Slot games actually first found their mass popularity in Las Vegas, making it somewhat of a home for slot games. The stereotypical image of players sitting and enjoying slot games in a crowded casino comes from Las Vegas in the 1970’s. Las Vegas style slot games aim to bring the experience of sin city to your screens, with all the bright lights and sounds that would be found in a Vegas casino. There has been an increasing amount of slot releases which try to emulate the Vegas style over the past few years.

Why are they Popular

Vegas slots have been incredibly popular amongst players, there are a variety of reasons as to why this is the case.

A taste of Las Vegas. Las Vegas has a certain allure about it, casinos in other parts of the world don’t seem as special as the casinos that populate Las Vegas. Using Las Vegas slots can help players to feel as if they are in Vegas, even if they are playing from the comfort of their own home. Unique theme. There are a variety of slot themes to choose from but the theme of Las Vegas is particularly eye catching. Often, these types of slots will try to emulate a Las Vegas slot as close as possible, making the theme stand out more than others. Immersive experience. As the themes are trying to emulate actual slot machines, these slots promise to be an immersive experience for players.

Best Vegas Slot Games Online

There are a huge amount of slot games which use Vegas as their inspiration. The following slots are some of the very best.

Siberian Storm is a slot which was developed by IGT Gaming and it offers players an exciting Las Vegas style experience thanks to it’s exotic design and massive win potential. The RTP is 94.26% and players have the chance to get a max win of 25,000,000 credits!

Raging Rhino was developed by WMS Gaming and it has remained one of the most popular Vegas style slots for many years now. Raging Rhino features an RTP of 95.6% and over 4,000 different ways to win! The theme and graphics do a wonderful job of rendering the wild habitat of the eponymous rhino.

In Summary

Vegas style slot games do a great job of capturing the aesthetic and mood of Las Vegas, even when players are enjoying them on the sofa at home!