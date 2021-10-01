What Are the Different Types of Dog Breeds That Exist Today?

There are almost 200 recognized dog breeds in the world today, with more added every year. So, while we’d love to offer you a snapshot of all of them, we’d be here for a while.

Instead, let’s take a look at the major types of dog breeds according to the AKC. All dog breeds fall into one of these seven categories.

Sporting Dogs

People bred sporting dogs to assist them with hunting tasks, like pointing, retrieving, or flushing out game. Some of the best-known ones include pointers and spaniels.

That means the popular Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, falls into this category, although it has all the cuteness of a toy breed.

Hounds

Hounds are adept at pursuing warm-blooded quarry. They’re fast, sleek, and long-legged with an excellent sense of vision and smell. These dogs have high prey drives and people use them to track people as well as to detect bombs and drugs.

Bloodhounds, foxhounds, greyhounds, and dachshunds fall into this category.

Working Dogs

These workhorses have served mankind well through the ages. They assist with police work, pulling carts and sleds, or as guard dogs.

It’s easy to train these obedient dogs, and they make good companion animals.

Many of these dogs boast an imposing stature and presence, as well as high energy levels. Some of the best-known ones include boxers, rottweilers, and Great Danes.

Terriers

Feisty, short-legged terriers are the best ratters around, while long-legged varieties excel at digging out rodents from their hideaways.

Some of the larger, ‘bull’ breeds, bred for bull-baiting, are among the most popular companion dogs today. These include bull terriers, Scottish terriers, and Welsh Terriers.

Herding Dogs

Herding dogs still help farmers keep their cattle and sheep in line today. These dogs have very high energy levels to help them keep up with their charges.

They work closely with their human handlers and are versatile breeds capable of performing many useful functions in modern times. German Shepherds are the best-known herding dogs, and these animals do exceptionally well in the police and military.

Toy Breeds

When you think of toy breeds, images of spoiled lapdogs come to mind. These diminutive dogs might have small statures, but they usually have larger-than-life personalities and make excellent companions.

Chihuahuas, Pugs, and Shih Tzus are among the most popular toy breeds today.

Non-Sporting Types of Dog Breeds

All other dogs fall into this broad category. That’s mainly because they don’t fit completely into another grouping.

For instance, Dalmatians used to work in fire stations, but they don’t meet the rest of the working dog criteria, while French poodles started as sporting dogs, but rarely perform this function today.

What’s the Best Dog Breed for You?

Are you looking for a four-legged friend? Please don’t overlook the joys of adopting a dog. Mixed breed dogs are often the most loyal of all types of dog breeds.

What’s more, you’d save them from an uncertain and most likely unpleasant future.