Wearable Technology For Tracking Blood Sugar!

Learn about wearable technology built for diabetics to monitor their blood sugar levels. This is one of the most important steps in recent medical history.

Technology For Diabetics

In recent years, we have seen a great push towards personal technology for type 1 and 2 diabetics. While there is still a lot of technology in the making, some has already come to market and is a great assistance for diabetics.

Below, we will cover two of the fantastic technologies available already and look into what the future holds in helping diabetics manage their blood sugar levels. No more constant finger pricks is the aim of the game.

Dexcom G6

The Dexcom G6 is one of the most advanced pieces of blood sugar monitoring technology available on the consumer market right now. Using a specialized applicator, the slim sensor can provide accurate glucose readings for 10 days per sensor.

With the help of a small transmitter unit, the Dexcom G6 is able to give a constant feed of live blood sugar levels directly to the smartphone of your choice. Perhaps the most useful part of this technology is its ability to give alarms at certain points and live send messages to your loved ones if an alarming incident were to occur. This is capable of saving the lives of a lot of type 1 diabetics out there.

Freestyle Libre 2

The Freestyle Libre 2 is similar to the Dexcom in the fact that it has a small sensor on your body, lasting 2 weeks per sensor. The Libre in unfortunately not able to live transmit your blood sugar levels to your device as it needs to make use of NFC, which requires you to hold your phone or reader up to the sensor. Where it excels is in the price department, the Libre 2 is considerably cheaper than the Dexcom G6, although both are fantastic devices which should help any diabetic better manage blood sugar levels.

Who Else?

All the major players in the wearable tech industry seem to be pushing for the same result. This could not be better for the industry, as the more come to market, the faster the development will be for a truly one device solution for dealing with blood sugar levels. So far, we have had a few large tech companies state they are actively working on a wearable tech for monitoring blood sugar levels.

Google – Google and Android is in full partnership with Dexcom for the development of the next iteration of the G6, the G7. We don’t have a lot of information so far, but what we do know is that the G7 is poised to bring down cost and increase accessibility for normal people. This could be the biggest change in private medical technology we have seen in many years.

Apple – Apple have stated that they would like to bring out blood sugar monitoring equipment for a future generation of Apple Watch. No news yet on their development cycle, hopefully we see an Apple Watch capable of monitoring blood sugar levels in the next few years

Samsung – Much like Apple, Samsung has stated that they do plan to have blood sugar monitoring technology in a future generation of Galaxy Watches. Again, we do not know the current development cycle and can only speculate until better information is given.

This is likely to be one of the most important medical technologies being worked on for the private sector right now.