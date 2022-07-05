Ways to reduce the plastic use in everyday life

Plastic provides various benefits, but the production of it is harmful to our environment. Even those who can’t help but reuse plastic grocery bags as garbage bags should realize that what they do is wrong because we waste too much of it. While it might be hard to break the habit of using disposable items like drinking straws, we need to transition ourselves away from them as soon as possible. In fact, many governments around the world are now mandating bans on such single-use items precisely because these practices need to stop. But how can we, as ordinary people in everyday life, reduce the use of plastic? Check out our article!

Plastic is everywhere… and it’s not fantastic

Millions of tons of plastic are produced every year. It is true that plastic is used in a variety of ways in order to provide us with the convenience and comfort that we enjoy, but it is also true that the manufacture and disposal of plastic is causing irreversible damage to our environment. Plastic pollutes the major oceans of the world and is responsible for the death of thousands of marine animals each year. It is even seeping into our soil, food and water supply.

By the year 2050, it is estimated that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. Plastic also uses natural resources that could be used to produce biodegradable products. It is estimated that it takes 16 million barrels of oil each year to produce the plastic that we throw away. If it continues to increase at this rate, we will run out of oil by the year 2060. The manufacture and disposal of plastic is wreaking havoc on the planet, and we all need to do our part to reduce our reliance on it and to stop it from being manufactured.

It’s definitely time to change our mindset!

One of the easiest ways to reduce plastic waste is not to produce it in the first place. You can do this by bringing your own container to the grocery store and by bringing your own containers for take-out food. Another way to reduce plastic waste is to avoid products that use a lot of unnecessary packaging. Most products are sold in plastic wrappers, which end up in the landfill. A great way to reduce plastic waste is to buy products that are sold in bulk. You can purchase toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and even foods in bulk from a local store. This not only reduces your waste, but also saves you money in the long run.

Let’s get it started

Instead of buying bottled water, drink filtered water at home. Instead of buying packaged food, go to your local farmer’s market and buy fresh produce. Skip the straw and bring a tumbler or your own coffee mug when you go out to lunch. Try to always use a reusable grocery bag. Try to avoid using plastic utensils and avoid using single-serving containers as much as possible. Try to reduce the amount of meat you eat as well. This will greatly reduce waste in the kitchen.

Likewise, when you buy home cleaning products, choose the organic ones. You will find a lot of them on the market now, as companies are becoming more and more responsible. One example is AspenClean, which has created a line of totally plastic free laundry detergents with the benefit of our planet in mind.

The key points to becoming more eco-friendly from today

We are glad that you became interested in the topic of environmental protection. It is very important that each of us change our mindset and start acting for the good of Mother Nature. Below are the most important points that won’t cost you much (neither time nor money) and will help you start being more eco-friendly now!