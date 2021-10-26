Waste Management for People on the Go

More and more people are making moves to live sustainably. Whether that means reducing your carbon footprint by changing your living situation or investing in a mobile home for local vacation options.

An RV is an ideal solution for those wanting to make the change to less traveling abroad and spend time alone or with loved ones on the road. The great thing about RVs is that they are the perfect compromise between luxury and camping.

There is very little set-up required once you get to a campsite, one of the few things you need to do is figure out where your waste can go. With most of the modern-day comforts of home, it’s no wonder why so many people are showing an interest in mobile living and investing in a simpler life of travel and minimal environmental impact.

This is a guide for people on the go with some waste management tips, for more detail click on this to browse rv waste tanks.

Compost

One of the biggest contributors to household waste that can be an issue when camping is food waste. Naturally composting food waste can take time, as can saving the environment.

One solution to this while on the go is to save food waste in a sealed airtight container like a Tupperware box. Once full, there are a lot of available places on the road that you can find in order to correctly compost your waste.

Alternatively, you could ask campsite owners about their waste and see if there are any local community gardens with functioning compost bins that would be fine with you putting your food waste in.

Waste Tanks

Of course, another contributor that makes the travelling experience a little more complicated is sewage.

The link above provides a handy guide outlining the specific pros and cons of different waste tanks that collect your waste and begin breaking it down.

There are different mechanisms available depending on your RV design and how modern it is.

There are also specific chemicals available if you want to make tanks last longer, smell fresher and be easier to dispose of.

Other options include designs that are easier to transport or walk with, enabling you to take the waste tank to a disposal site rather than waiting to drive there if needed.

Water

On a similar note, water waste is another significant contributor to household waste that can be resolved with correct waste management within an RV.

Some designs are flawed because they will release the wastewater from cleaning dishes or showers directly onto the ground unless the tank has been plugged.

Typically, this isn’t an issue to most campsites if they are based on grass because it is only water, and it is relatively harmless. It’s essential that you check beforehand what the policies are within the area, including if this type of thing is encouraged or not.

If you opt to save your wastewater until you get to a waste management site, you can dispose of it safely, similar to the sewage management above.

Alternatively, you could save the water waste until you have arrived home, and use it for watering your garden.

In summary, waste management is an important part of being on the go and does not have to be complicated. Depending on your situation and lifestyle choices, there are several ways to dispose of waste in more environmentally conscious ways.

This includes finding safe places to dispose of sewage waste tanks, locating compost bins to leave food waste, and figuring out what to do with wastewater.

Another thing to consider in order to be more environmentally friendly when staying in an RV is fuel emissions, usage, and energy impact.

One solution to this that is already being implemented is installing a solar panel on the roof to heat water or supply heating. However, a drawback of this is that it takes time and can be pricey, to begin with.

Overall, RVs offer more sustainable vacation options for those who are more outdoorsy or in touch with nature. They are a great way to immerse yourself in forests, beaches, or even cities while ensuring comfortable accommodation and relatively efficient fuel usage.

RV engines use a lot of fuel, which is currently being researched on how to improve and make them more efficient.

Another option to ensure lower emission levels is to thoroughly research before investing in a mobile home and try to find a more modern version with the most efficient engine.