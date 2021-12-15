Wanda Hutchins Body Measurements, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Wanda Hutchins is an American celebrity known as the ex-wife of a former American professional football defensive player named Michael Strahan. Now Michael is working as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and as the host of the Good Morning America show.

Wanda was born in Houston in 1970 and had American nationality. We don’ know about her parents and siblings.

She got an education at a Local High School in 1991 and then joined college. She was interested in architect and got a degree in interior design.

Wanda Hutchins Body Measurements

Wanda Hutchins Full Name Wanda Hutchins Wanda Hutchins Date of Birth January 1, 1970 Wanda Hutchins Age 51 years old Wanda Hutchins Birthplace Texas, USA Wanda Hutchins Profession Celebrity Wanda Hutchins Height 5’9” Wanda Hutchins Weight 59 kg Wanda Hutchins Bra Size Not Known Wanda Hutchins Body Measurements Not Known Wanda Hutchins Shoe Size Not Known Wanda Hutchins Spouse Ex-Michael Strahan Wanda Hutchins Net Worth $2 million

Personal Relationship

Wanda Hitchins was married to Michael Strahan and enjoyed a luxurious life. They married in 1992 and have two children. However, after four years, they divorced in 1996 due to some reasons.

The couple said they separated by mutual understanding. Well, Michael married Jean Muggli in the same year, but this did not remain last long.

Now Michael has been dating Kayla Quick since 2015, but Wanda never talks about the second partner.

Net Worth

There is no exact report about her net worth. Some spoilers say her estimated net worth is $2 million. Her ex-husband’s net worth is $15 million, and she also receives $18,000 per month as a divorce settlement.

Now her husband’s salary and net worth both have increased. He earns most of the revenue from hosting.