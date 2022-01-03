Vinessa Vidotto Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

Vinessa Vidotto is a popular American actress who was born in 1992. She had a keen interest in arts and drama since childhood. Therefore, she started her acting career at a very early age. She graduated from University of Arizona in 2018.
In 2016, Vinessa got the chance to perform in tv series Lucifer. Her role was really appreciated in it, and another famous work of Vinessa was noted down in ” Piper in the Woods.” the talented actress nominated for national awards twice.
Facts
- Vinessa was born in 1992 in the United States, and at this time, she is 29 years old.
- She has American nationality but mixed ethnicity.
- She looks slim and smart, as her height is mentioned in the above table.
- Vinessa has brown hair and black eyes that make her attractive.
- Vinessa graduated from the University of Arizona in 2018.
- She has supportive parents, but there are no details available about her family.
- No one knows about her private relationship; it seems that she is still single.