Vinessa Vidotto Bio, Height, net Worth, Facts and More!

Vinessa Vidotto is a popular American actress who was born in 1992. She had a keen interest in arts and drama since childhood. Therefore, she started her acting career at a very early age. She graduated from University of Arizona in 2018.

In 2016, Vinessa got the chance to perform in tv series Lucifer. Her role was really appreciated in it, and another famous work of Vinessa was noted down in ” Piper in the Woods.” the talented actress nominated for national awards twice.

Vinessa Vidotto real name Vinessa Vidotto Vinessa Vidotto Birthday 1992 Vinessa Vidotto Age 28 Vinessa Vidotto gender Female Vinessa Vidotto height 5’10” Vinessa Vidotto Nationality American Vinessa Vidotto Ethnicity Mixed Vinessa Vidotto profession Actress Vinessa Vidotto /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends Single Vinessa Vidotto Net worth Not known yet Vinessa Vidotto Instagram @vidodoburd

Facts