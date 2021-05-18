Vanessa Paradis Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Vanessa Paradis was born in France on 22nd December 1972. She is also a France singer, model, and actress. She became a worldwide famous singer when she was just 14 years old. In 1983 Paradis record her first song. And she left the varsity and advanced her singing career after much diligence at the age of 16. In 1992 she moved to the USA. She does that because she wanted to figure with Lenny Kravitz. Moreover, Paradis also dated Lenny Kravitz at her young age. She starts working on an English album precisely. In March 1993, Vanessa Paradise began her first international tour. And she was performed live released in France. Then, she performed many live concerts.

Moreover, the actress won many awards from 1998 to 2016, like Prix Romy Schneider, NRJ Music Awards, Victoires de la Musique, and many more. Paradis got married to Johnny Depp in 1998. They gave birth to one daughter and one son.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Vanessa Paradis Height: 5 Feet and 3 inches or (160 cm)

Vanessa Paradis weight: 54 Kg or (119 lbs)

Vanessa Paradis Shoe size: 8.5 US

Vanessa Paradis Bra size: 32B

Vanessa Paradis body measurements: 34-25-33 inches or (87-63.5-84 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: