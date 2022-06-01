Every Detail You Want To know about Vanessa Conway and her parents

Vanessa Conway is an American celebrity child. She is popular, being the daughter of KellyanneElizabeth Conway and George Thomas Conway III. She was born in 2009 in the United States.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Vanessa Conway

Date of birth: 2009

Place of birth: United States

Age: 13 years

Horoscope: Not available

Nationality: American

Height: Not available

Weight: Not available

Occupation: Celebrity kid

Spouse/Girlfriend: Not available

Instagram: Not available

Net Worth: Not available

Further details about Vanessa Conway

● Vanessa was born to George Thomas Conway III and Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway.

Kellyanne is a political consultant, American pollster, and Pundit serving as a counselor

in the administration of U.S President Donald Trump.

● On 20th January 1967, Kellyanne was born as Kellyanne Elizabeth Fitzpatrick in New

Jersey, U.S.

● George is an American attorney and was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the U.S, on

September 2, 1963.

● Kellyanne and George tied the knot in Philadelphia at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints

Peter and Paul in 2001. Before Trump’s presidency, they lived in Alpine, New Jersey.

● George is famous for his criticism of Trump. He co-founded the Lincoln Project in

December 2019, which campaigns against Trump’s re-election from a conservative

perspective. President Trump responded to criticism in March 2019 by narrating George

as a “stone-cold LOSER & husband from hell.”

● Kellyanne supported Trump by saying that George is “not a psychiatrist” and that Trump

should not respond when George, “a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a

mental disorder.” Vanessa’s mother has declared she’s quitting the White House, and

George Conway is stepping aside from Lincoln Project.

● The couple has four kids named Charlotte, Vanessa, George IV, and Claudia. Vanessa is

the youngest member of the family.

● When Kellyanne was on the road for a campaign, George took care of the children.

● The exact date of birth of 13 years old Vanessa is not available. Likewise, Vanessa’s

educational background, dating life, and net worth are not known yet.

● Vanessa Conway is very young to handle social media apps. But her mother has more

than 3.3M followers on her Twitter @KellyannePolls.