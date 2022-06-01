Every Detail You Want To know about Vanessa Conway and her parents
Vanessa Conway is the daughter of American pollster Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway and lawyer George Thomas Conway III.
Vanessa Conway is an American celebrity child. She is popular, being the daughter of KellyanneElizabeth Conway and George Thomas Conway III. She was born in 2009 in the United States.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Vanessa Conway
Date of birth: 2009
Place of birth: United States
Age: 13 years
Horoscope: Not available
Nationality: American
Height: Not available
Weight: Not available
Occupation: Celebrity kid
Spouse/Girlfriend: Not available
Instagram: Not available
Net Worth: Not available
Further details about Vanessa Conway
● Vanessa was born to George Thomas Conway III and Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway.
Kellyanne is a political consultant, American pollster, and Pundit serving as a counselor
in the administration of U.S President Donald Trump.
● On 20th January 1967, Kellyanne was born as Kellyanne Elizabeth Fitzpatrick in New
Jersey, U.S.
● George is an American attorney and was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the U.S, on
September 2, 1963.
● Kellyanne and George tied the knot in Philadelphia at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints
Peter and Paul in 2001. Before Trump’s presidency, they lived in Alpine, New Jersey.
● George is famous for his criticism of Trump. He co-founded the Lincoln Project in
December 2019, which campaigns against Trump’s re-election from a conservative
perspective. President Trump responded to criticism in March 2019 by narrating George
as a “stone-cold LOSER & husband from hell.”
● Kellyanne supported Trump by saying that George is “not a psychiatrist” and that Trump
should not respond when George, “a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a
mental disorder.” Vanessa’s mother has declared she’s quitting the White House, and
George Conway is stepping aside from Lincoln Project.
● The couple has four kids named Charlotte, Vanessa, George IV, and Claudia. Vanessa is
the youngest member of the family.
● When Kellyanne was on the road for a campaign, George took care of the children.
● The exact date of birth of 13 years old Vanessa is not available. Likewise, Vanessa’s
educational background, dating life, and net worth are not known yet.
● Vanessa Conway is very young to handle social media apps. But her mother has more
than 3.3M followers on her Twitter @KellyannePolls.