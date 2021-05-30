Upper mid-budget range smartphones that you can consider buying

According to a recent report, the Indian smartphone market is predicted to boost its sales with 167-million-unit shipments by 2022.

This growth can be attributed to social media and digitalisation that promotes HD photography and qualities of mid-budget gadgets. In this segment, flagship smartphones are preferred by influencers, youtubers, and gamers, trying to create a brand image.

Today’s youth love to flaunt chic mobiles that complement their aesthetics and wider display or screen.

These mobiles come under the price bracket of Rs.30,000 to Rs.40,000 and support expandable memory. One can find premium features like smooth performance, premium graphics, updated Android, fast charging, superior audio quality, etc., in the models under this segment.

Here is a curated list of the best mobiles under 40000 that offer the finest design and performance.

What are the top options in the best mobile under 40000 section ?

Under the flagship-grade mobiles, the best device is selected based on camera quality, series chipsets, processor, charging speed, etc. Some of the best phones in the segment are –

Price – Rs.40,000 approx.

The OnePlus 8T is the next contender in the best mobile under 40000 section. This device carries a base 8GB RAM and can be purchased at a discounted price via various e-commerce platforms.

This device gives a premium look with a chic display and triple camera. Moreover, the Android 11 based OxygenOS system makes the processing swift and convenient for heavy phone users.

iPhone SE

Price – Rs.40,000 approx.

The luxury brand Apple is known for its superior devices and camera quality. With the iPhone SE launch, the brand has upgraded its iPhone 8 version. This device has a 7MP front camera and a 12MP rear camera, which clicks uninterrupted professional-grade pictures.

Moreover, the slim and lightweight texture makes the device trendy and chic. Its other highlights include a 4.7-inch retina display and fingerprint sensors for optimal security. Apart from these features, one can find a 1821mAh battery backup and 128GB storage capacity.

Mi 10T Pro

Price – Rs.39,000 approx.

The IOT connected company known for its smart devices have created a buzz in the Indian market with this launch. The Mi 10T Pro model is their new contender in the flagship segment. This phone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD.

It has a 33W supercharging feature and supports 5000mAh battery backup. A 20MP front camera sensor makes the device selfie compatible.

It runs on Snapdragon 865 processor. Its other features include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Price – Rs.32,000 approx.

With the realme X50 Pro, the brand has introduced its 5G upgraded smartphones. This phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 for a smooth operation. Moreover, it offers excellent gaming functions by supporting LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.0 storage. The graphic display and camera performance makes this device worthy of investing close to Rs.40,000. One can carry this phone in style as it comes with a premium frost-finish Gorilla Glass 5 back.

These are some of the best devices falling in the best mobile under 40000 segments. However, purchasing these gadgets may require a buyer to depend on his/her savings.

However, individuals must ensure a 6GB RAM mobile to enjoy optimal performance. Ignoring this factor can put a strain on a smartphone and pressurise the operating system. So, choose wisely and invest in an upper mid-budget device compatible with daily usage needs.