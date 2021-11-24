Europe is a continent of endless possibilities. Its diverse cultures and rich tourist attraction sites are unforgettable. Did you know that it is home to the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites?

Its rich historical significance and immeasurable beauty have always attracted tourists from all over the world. It boasts wonders from the beautiful cafés of Paris, the clean and calm beaches of Spain, to the deep fjords of Scandinavia. Europe has something to offer for everyone.

In fact, there are many unique things about the fascinating place that you have probably never heard of. Read on to find out more.

Fascinating things about Europe

Iceland is a major tourist attraction in Europe. However, not many people know that it is absolutely free of mosquitoes. While they are common everywhere, they cannot survive in Iceland due to the unfavorable temperature and breeding grounds.

This includes the fact that there are shallow lakes. Europe is also home to the largest church in the world. It is St. Peter’s Basilica, located in Vatican City.

Vatican City is rightly called the home of the Pope. While clinking your wine glasses together is a celebratory action, never do it in Hungary. It goes back to the time when the rivals of Hungary clinked glasses after defeating them.

Sweden- One of the most popular tourist attractions

Sweden is known for its diverse and unique culture. It is one of the biggest countries in Europe. The natives are very conscious of the environment. This is why the country is known for its expansive green spaces.

It is also home to the Ice Hotel. The temperature is maintained at -4 degrees Celsius to protect all the ice sculptures. Sweden is also well-known for the availability of Swedish snus. It is a smokeless powdered tobacco product.

However, if you want a healthier alternative with the same adrenaline rush, we recommend using nicotine pouches. Try velo instead as many find this to be a better option.