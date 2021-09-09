No matter what the milestone is for the friends and family in your life, finding a gift that can support them along their journey is a great way to celebrate their success. However, with all the gift ideas out there, you may get tired of getting them the same thing time and time again. Are you ready to break free of your gift-giving rut? Here are a few unique gifts for the adult in your life to help you get started!

Help them kick back with the support of CBD vape oil.

If you pay close attention to health kicks, you’ve probably heard of cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a hemp derivative belonging to a greater group of compounds known as cannabinoids. These cannabinoids, when introduced to our body, are said to produce effects that mimic the endocannabinoid system (a series of receptors that seek to achieve homeostasis). Whether you are familiar with this substance or not, you’ve likely heard of a close relative: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, which means that you may receive similar benefits without the high.

One way to try out CBD is through a vape. When you’re shopping for the best CBD vape oil for your friend, make sure to look for CBD products that offer them a great flavor, come from a stellar CBD brand that uses organic hemp and offers third-party lab testing (to check for contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals), and offer the potency and simplicity that your friend is looking for (some vape pens have a cartridge that can be refilled with your PG or VG CBD oil). Whether you choose a brand like CBDistillery or Just CBD, you’re sure to find the perfect vape juice for their needs. Just make sure that they check with their doctor to make sure CBD is right for them.

Give them the gift of history through quality liqueur.

Does your friend love liqueur as well as the rich history behind the drink? If so, you should get them Sorel. The story behind Sorel is that of Jack from Brooklyn. His story begins in the 1920s when his grandparents immigrated from Barbados to the United States, passing their cultural and culinary heritage on to their children and their grandchildren. Their rich history in the culinary arts that is rooted in their culture came to inspire Jack to pursue his own dreams of making his favorite 500-year-old beverage after beating a spinal tumor that threatened his life. Even more impressively, Jack was the only Black person to have a license to make liquor post-prohibition when he launched his company in 2012. What’s better than a drink that tastes great and has come from a masterful liqueur maker who has overcome all odds in his life?

Cultivate peace in their home and other spaces with essential oils.

Another excellent gift idea for those who need a little relaxation in their lives is essential oils. Whether through a reed diffuser or an electronic diffuser, essential oils are said to reduce stress and offer health benefits that are easily provided through your friend’s sense of smell. Whether they’re a fan of lavender or need something a little bit more energizing like peppermint, a starter kit is just what they need to see how essential oils can enhance their life.

Give a gift that keeps on giving with a food subscription box.

Do you have a friend who’s too busy to cook healthy meals for themselves? One gift that keeps on giving is food subscription boxes. With the right food subscription box, your friend can see what it’s like to have pre-cooked meals or ready-to-make meals delivered right to their door. Who knows? They may even start to use this subscription in lieu of their regular grocery shopping to save time and eat healthier.

Shopping for adult friends can be tough, but the end result doesn’t have to be boring. Instead, find them the perfect gift with the unique gift suggestions listed above!