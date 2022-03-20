Tyrin Turner personal Information, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Tyrin Turner is an American actor and writer who was born in the 1970s. He is well known for his leading role in the 1993 urban drama Menance II society.

Turner is famous for his character Kaydee ‘ caine” in the film Menace II Society. Moreover, he was shown on network shows like Chicago Hope and Hangin with Mr.Cooper. Moreover, he was also seen in music recording in the 1990s. In 1989, he played the focal character in Janet Jackson’s long structure music video.

He always worked amazingly and earned a name in the entertainment industry. In his most famous work, Michael Jordan’s Playground is one of the best that is a true story of NBA legends Michael Jordan.

Besides, in other projects, Little Boy Blue, new York Undercover, Chicago Hope, How High, Crime Partners, Ghetto Stories, and many more are included.

Tyrin Turner personal Information

Full Name Tyrin Turner Date of Birth July 13, 1971 Age 50 Birthplace Los Angeles, California Profession American film actor Height 5’9″ Weight N/A Shoe Size 7 US Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Amina Garner Net Worth $100,000

Net Worth

According to the latest 2021 reports, the estimated net worth of Tyrin is $100,000. He got all the income from his acting career and earned a handsome amount of money.

Relationship Status

Tyrin Turner is married to Amina Garner. Now the couple has two children; Raheem and Shamya.