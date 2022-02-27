All You Need To Tnow About Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams is an American rapper, actor and voiceover artist.
He is best known for having played many popular characters in shows and movies such as Chris in Everybody Hates Chris, Lionel Higgins in Dear White People, Russ “Monty” Montgomery in Criminal Minds, Noah in The Walking Dead, Cyrus DeBarge/Truth in Let it Shine, Edgar Standish in Whiskey Cavalier, and Jake Riddick in The Wedding Year.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Name: Tyler James Williams
Date of Birth: 9th October 1992
Nickname: Tyler James
Birthplace: New York, USA
Ethnicity: Afro-American
Age : 28 (2022)
Profession: Actor
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Libra
Marital Status: In a Relationship
Net Worth: $5 million
All about the body measurements of Tyler James
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
Height: 5 ft 8½ inch
Weight : 75kg
Eye Color: Dark Brown
Hair Color: Black
Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Tyler James
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
Tyler James was born in Westchester County, New York, on 9th October 1992.
He has two younger brothers, Tylen Jacob Williams and Tyrel Jackson Williams, Both of them are actors.
Tyler has also gained up to 1.6 million followers on Instagram. His net worth is around $5 million.