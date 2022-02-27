All You Need To Tnow About Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams is an American rapper, actor and voiceover artist.

He is best known for having played many popular characters in shows and movies such as Chris in Everybody Hates Chris, Lionel Higgins in Dear White People, Russ “Monty” Montgomery in Criminal Minds, Noah in The Walking Dead, Cyrus DeBarge/Truth in Let it Shine, Edgar Standish in Whiskey Cavalier, and Jake Riddick in The Wedding Year.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Tyler James Williams

Date of Birth: 9th October 1992

Nickname: Tyler James

Birthplace: New York, USA

Ethnicity: Afro-American

Age : 28 (2022)

Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Libra

Marital Status: In a Relationship

Net Worth: $5 million

All about the body measurements of Tyler James

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 ft 8½ inch

Weight : 75kg

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Black

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Tyler James

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Tyler James was born in Westchester County, New York, on 9th October 1992.

He has two younger brothers, Tylen Jacob Williams and Tyrel Jackson Williams, Both of them are actors.

Tyler has also gained up to 1.6 million followers on Instagram. His net worth is around $5 million.