All you need to know about Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin is a famous American actor. He began his career with a family movie named ‘Family Tree.’ However, he got his breakthrough role in 2002 in the flick ‘Road to Perdition.’ Besides films, the talented actor has also won big name and stardom through television.
Hoechlin is popular for playing the role of a ‘werewolf’ and ‘Superman’ in the TV series ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Supergirl’ respectively. This versatile personality does hold not only a passion for acting but also for sports.
Since the age of seven, Hoechlin has been playing baseball. At nine, he was a member of the U.S baseball team at Pan-American games. The Saturn award-winning actor has enormous fans from all over the world.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Tyler Lee Hoechlin
- Date of birth: September 11, 1987
- Place of birth: Corona, California, U.S.
- Age: 35 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Height: 6”0’ or 183cm
- Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs
- Instagram: @tylerhoechlin
- Twitter: @tylerhoechlin
- Net Worth: $4 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Not Available
Facts about Tyler Hoechlin
- On September 11, 1987, Tyler Lee Hoechlin was born in Corona, California, the U.S., to Don Hoechlin and Lori Hoechlin. He has two brothers, Travis Hoechlin and Tanner Hoechlin, and a sister, Carrie Hoechlin.
- He performed fantastic roles in ‘Train Quest’ and ‘Road to Perdition’ and earned him the part of ‘Martin Brewer’ in ‘7th Heaven’, the hit TV series.
- Hoechlin starred in the ‘Grizzly Rage Solstice’ and later in three movies, ‘Lincoln Heights,’ ‘Castle,’ and ‘My Boys,’ in 2009. After two years, the actor was offered the role of ‘Derek Hale’ in MTV’s hit series ‘Teen Wolf.’
- In 2012, Hoechlin started dating the actress Brittany Snow. However, the couple broke up in 2015. Presently, he is single and is concentrating on his future projects.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 4.7M followers, while he has 1.7M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Tyler Hoechlin is $4M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.