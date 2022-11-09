All you need to know about Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin is a famous American actor. He began his career with a family movie named ‘Family Tree.’ However, he got his breakthrough role in 2002 in the flick ‘Road to Perdition.’ Besides films, the talented actor has also won big name and stardom through television.

Hoechlin is popular for playing the role of a ‘werewolf’ and ‘Superman’ in the TV series ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Supergirl’ respectively. This versatile personality does hold not only a passion for acting but also for sports.

Since the age of seven, Hoechlin has been playing baseball. At nine, he was a member of the U.S baseball team at Pan-American games. The Saturn award-winning actor has enormous fans from all over the world.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tyler Lee Hoechlin

Date of birth: September 11, 1987

Place of birth: Corona, California, U.S.

Age: 35 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 6”0’ or 183cm

Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs

Instagram: @tylerhoechlin

Twitter: @tylerhoechlin

Net Worth: $4 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Not Available

Facts about Tyler Hoechlin