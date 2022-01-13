Tyla Abercrumbie Bio, Height, Facts, More!

Tyla Abercrumbie is an African American singer and writer. She got fame after performing in The Chi. it announced the series comeback with the 3rd series.

There is important news that creates the hype on the internet. So this time, the series came without him, and The Chi Season 2 was released in June 2020. She is a self-made star and rose by her hard work and talent.

Tyla Abercrumbie real name Tyla Abercrumbie Tyla Abercrumbie Birthday 1975 Tyla Abercrumbie Age 45 Tyla Abercrumbie gender Female Tyla Abercrumbie height 5’10” Tyla Abercrumbie Nationality American Tyla Abercrumbie Ethnicity Afro-American Tyla Abercrumbie profession Actress and Writer Tyla Abercrumbie Husband/ Boyfriends Tyla Abercrumbie Net Worth Tyla Abercrumbie Instagram @tylaabercrumbie

Facts