Tyla Abercrumbie Bio, Height, Facts, More!

Tyla Abercrumbie is an African American singer and writer. She got fame after performing in The Chi. it announced the series comeback with the 3rd series.
There is important news that creates the hype on the internet. So this time, the series came without him, and The Chi Season 2 was released in June 2020. She is a self-made star and rose by her hard work and talent.
|Tyla Abercrumbie real name
|Tyla Abercrumbie
|Tyla Abercrumbie Birthday
|1975
|Tyla Abercrumbie Age
|45
|Tyla Abercrumbie gender
|Female
|Tyla Abercrumbie height
|5’10”
|Tyla Abercrumbie Nationality
|American
|Tyla Abercrumbie Ethnicity
|Afro-American
|Tyla Abercrumbie profession
|Actress and Writer
|Tyla Abercrumbie Husband/ Boyfriends
|Tyla Abercrumbie Net Worth
|Tyla Abercrumbie Instagram
|@tylaabercrumbie
Facts
- Tyla Abercrumbie is an American actress and famous for her film The Chic.
- The birthdate is not mentioned on social media. However, according to some reports, she is 45 years old and born in 1975.
- Se belongs to a middle-class family but does not reveal any information regarding her parents.
- She is also a writer, and very few people know this.
- Tyla looks stunning with five feet and 10 inches in height.
- She is married, but no one knows about her husband’s detail.
- She is living a happy life but no one knows about her net worth.