Biography

Tyla Abercrumbie Bio, Height, Facts, More!

By Sadia Nazir
4

Tyla Abercrumbie is an African American singer and writer. She got fame after performing in The Chi. it announced the series comeback with the 3rd series.

There is important news that creates the hype on the internet. So this time, the series came without him, and The Chi Season 2 was released in June 2020. She is a self-made star and rose by her hard work and talent.

Tyla Abercrumbie real name Tyla Abercrumbie
Tyla Abercrumbie Birthday 1975
Tyla Abercrumbie Age 45
Tyla Abercrumbie gender Female
Tyla Abercrumbie height 5’10”
Tyla Abercrumbie Nationality American
Tyla Abercrumbie Ethnicity Afro-American
Tyla Abercrumbie profession Actress and Writer
Tyla Abercrumbie Husband/ Boyfriends
Tyla Abercrumbie Net Worth
Tyla Abercrumbie Instagram @tylaabercrumbie

 

Facts

  1. Tyla Abercrumbie is an American actress and famous for her film The Chic.
  2. The birthdate is not mentioned on social media. However, according to some reports, she is 45 years old and born in 1975.
  3. Se belongs to a middle-class family but does not reveal any information regarding her parents.
  4. She is also a writer, and very few people know this.
  5. Tyla looks stunning with five feet and 10 inches in height.
  6. She is married, but no one knows about her husband’s detail.
  7. She is living a happy life but no one knows about her net worth.

 

 

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Alahna Ly Wiki, Bio, Height, Facts, More!

Biography

Kim Director Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Afsaneh Pakroo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Ali Liebert Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.