Every fact you need to know about Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan is a popular American actor who is known best for his acting skills. He was born on 26 November 1983 in Chicago, Illinois. His parents’ name is Joe Polaso and Lisa Morgan. He got an education at the University of Southern California.

Among his most popular movies Crime Investigation: Miami and The Sixth sense are included. Trevor has become famous for his role as Eric. Kircy’s “Jurassic park III.” Moreover, he also achieved the independent spirit award and The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

Trevor has been in a romantic relationship with actress Paulina Olsyznski since 2013. They engaged in August 2018. Paulina is also a popular actress, and her role is appreciated in My Soul to Take and Chicago P.D.

He got his major first work in the 1997 tv series “The pretender.” In his best movies, The Glass House 2001, Local Color 2006, Law and Order, and many others are included.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Trevor Morgan

Date of birth: 26 November 1983

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 39 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @tmorg22

Net Worth: approx.: $2million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Paulina Olsyznski

All about the body measurements of the Trevor Morgan

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 78kg

Height: 6’0”

Shoe size: 11 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Trevor Morgan