Tracy Spiridakon Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

The Canadian actress Tracy Spiridakos was born on 14th February 1988. Her parents’ names are Anastasia and George, who belong of Greek descent. She went to junior high school education, where she started acting.

Tracy attended the Actors training center of Manitoba from Oak Park High school from where she graduated. She started her full-time acting career in 2007. She appeared in many short tv series like Supernatural, and after that’s, she gained fame.

Another famous comedy series in which she appeared was Majority rules. Along with appreciation, she was criticized for many roles. The total assets of Tracy Spirikoda are almost $5 million. She is living a luxury lifestyle.

In her most notable work, Rags, Kill For me, and the boy she met online are included. Tracy was nominated for the Saturn Award in the Best Actress category for her role in Revolution.

The beautiful actress is not married yet. However, she was dating Jon Cor in 2012. They both enjoyed quality time and were close to getting married, but suddenly they broke up. Now Tracy is involved with singer Justin Ruane.

Tracy Spiridakon Body Measurements

Tracy Spiridakos Weight: 56 kg

Tracy Spiridakos Height: 5’6″

Tracy Spiridakos Bra size: 34B

Tracy Spiridakos feet: 7.5

Tracy Spiridakos Body measurements: 36-24-35 inches

Personal Information

Tracy Spiridakos Birth Date: 20 February 1988

Tracy Spiridakos Age: 32

Tracy Spiridakos Nationality: Canadian

Tracy Spiridakos Horoscope: Pisces

Tracy Spiridakos Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

Tracy Spiridakos Eye color: Blue

Tracy Spiridakos Hair color: Blonde