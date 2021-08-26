Top Slot Games to try Online & Win

The great thing about slot games online is that they’re a personal thing. For example, everyone has their own favourite game. Some players look for a generous RTP (return to player) percentage, other enjoy volatility, some look for a theme they love, others have their eyes on the prize and just focus on high jackpots at www.slotsuk.co.uk. For some, it’s graphics, for some it’s even something as simple as the soundtrack.

The point is that whatever you’re looking for in a slot game, you’ll find it. And that’s just it, people are looking for all different things. That’s why there are thousands of different titles out there, each providing entertainment for someone.

However, one common element of slot titles tends to bring opinion together. What bonus features are on offer? Does the game offer scatters and wilds? How many free spins can you win?

This is because the bonuses will help improve your odds of getting some cash back out of the game. After all, that’s the idea, isn’t it?

Slot titles to play at least once

If the object of the game is to try and win, and you’re going to play a game just once, then you absolutely have to play Mega Moolah Millionaires. This is the game that will change your life if you do win. No other game can make you quite so rich. The current record for the highest jackpot was a staggering £13.2 million.

Need more evidence? The webpage at megamoolah. may just convince you to give this slot title a spin!

If big jackpots are your thing, software developer Playtech has a title called Jackpot Giant with a huge progressive jackpot.

The game is played on the standard five reels and offers a total of 50 pay-lines. To trigger the colossal jackpot, you need to land five identical wild symbols on the first pay-line which runs straight across the middle of all five reels. The progressive prize usually reaches a seven-figure sum so you can rest assured Jackpot Giant is definitely worth a spin or two.

Other online slots games with huge jackpots are Gladiator, Cleopatra and Gold Fish. They all have minimum jackpots of £1 million.

However, don’t fall into the trap of thinking that big jackpots are the only thing to consider when choosing a slot title. The titles with the biggest jackpots are nearly always the most volatile.

Essentially, that just means they’re harder to win. After all, slots developers aren’t going to make everyone millionaires every week or they’d lose money.

A good example of striking the balance between a high jackpot and a generous RTP percentage is Gold Fish. The jackpot value is over £1 million and the RTP percentage is 96%. That one is definitely worth a few spins!

Go for free spins!

Free spins are another fantastic part of slots games. The more free spins you get, the better your odds are. So choose games with great bonus features.

Spinning the reels for free is getting you ever closer to winning a pay-out but without you spending from your e-wallet.

Consider titles like Samurai Split, which has 480 free spins, or Siberian Storm with 240, Cleopatra with 180, and Zeus with 100.