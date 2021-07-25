Will you be spending your most memorable day in Spain? There are so many wonderful places to visit in this land of endless sunshine.

Enjoy a majestic view during your wedding at this beautiful location. It’s not the only thing on this day that’s complex and stressful, choosing a wedding venue is one of them.

The Wedery introduce you some gorgeous wedding venues in Spain that will take your breath away.

Below are the 8 best locations in Spain for getting married to make planning easier and less stressful.

Top Locations to Get Married in Spain

1. Castle Santa Catalina Malaga

Malaga’s center, this venue has spacious gardens, lounges, and terraces that make it one of Spain’s best wedding venues.

Hotel at the heart of the largest and most important architectural complex in the city. A cultural asset, it is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The recent remodeling was done while taking into consideration the architecture and history of the property. Furthermore, it’s an excellent spot for a Spanish wedding.

2. Molino Del Duque

Molino Del Duque, a country home built in the 18th century, would be a perfect fit if you love Spanish architecture. Whether it’s a wedding or a special event, the garden, patios, and pool area are charming spaces that can be customized to fit your needs.

Casares is an ideal place to get married in Spain, especially since you can perform outside after midnight. Definitely one of the best wedding venues in Spain.

3. Villa Del Mar Marbella Club

It is the perfect place to celebrate a special day at the newly renovated Villa del Mar. Within a private and exclusive environment, it offers a privileged view of the Mediterranean Sea. Dinner is served in the oceanfront pool area while the ceremony and cocktail are held on the patios. The pool area is also a great place for dancing and open bar events.

Cocktail receptions with drinks and canapes are included, as is a 4-course dinner with drinks, coffee, sweet treats, and a wedding cake. Following dinner, there is 2 hours of open bar. Let us create an unforgettable wedding for you at this stunning beach villa while you are in Spain.

4. Roman Bridge

Spain’s best wedding locations are definitely here. Your wedding celebration will be truly special if you choose the Hotel Puente Romano. On the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this resort shows the charm and magic of Andalusia, with a subtropical garden, terraces and patios bathed in sunlight.

You conjure up images of an unforgettable day when you see unique outdoor spaces, by the sea or in its gardens. Located in four different areas, it gives you the flexibility to choose the most appropriate space.

Whether you’re planning a luxurious beach wedding at midnight or an intimate dinner for two, his team has organized many weddings of all sizes. Guests at Hotel Puente Romano have the option of celebrating a kosher wedding.

5. Breathe Marbella

The new trendy place in Marbella is a true sanctuary amidst the city’s chaos, a place where you can experience the joy of nature while immersing yourself in the city. Its name is Breathe, and it’s a recently opened space with three levels: a ground floor where you can get breakfast, lunch and a healthy snack, as well as gourmet foods, and an upper floor with a gourmet shop and take-out options.

Guests of Breathe will be able to enjoy Michelin-starred chef Simone d’Elia y Air’s cuisine, as well as cocktails created by mixologist Fran Manrique at the Sky Bar with views of the harbor. Sustainability is inherent in the entire complex. The selection of plants, the choice of materials, recyclable or noble, has all been made with the aim of saving energy, its flag. In addition to the rain that is collected, even the left-over drinking water is repurposed for irrigation.

6. Villa Falcon

What if you could have your own villa with a unique setting? Infinity pool and 6 beautiful rooms provide a superb stay just 30 minutes from the center of Marbella. This is fantastic news! The party can go on until late; there is no noise restriction.

7. Blu House

Casablu is a magnificent retreat in Andalusia, located in the middle of a stunning estate. With 12 rooms and the ability to accommodate 24 people, this villa is an ideal location for celebrating a wedding in Spain.

This beautiful villa was built with passion and patience in the 80s in the heart of the Mar*a de la Luz estate, a large property surrounded by stone walls, just below the charming white village of Mijas. You are invited to experience spring effervescence, summer voluptuousness, autumn tranquility, and winter’s delicate charm.

All year long, a variety of bees, dragonflies, ladybugs and butterflies make it their home, a delight to nature lovers. The gardens, walks and ponds have been meticulously maintained with unlimited patience and perseverance.

8. LA Organic

Los Angeles Organic Experience, on more than 25 hectares of farm land, is less than two kilometers from Ronda and promises to be an oil tourism pioneer experience. In 2002, a project that started taking shape four years ago took the LA Organic brand of olive oil as a reference, which has produced organic extra virgin olive oils in Ronda since the 1990s, and has cost 20 million Euros in investment.

If you plan your venue outside of your country, it can be complicated and stressful at times. You will no doubt find a charming and unforgettable place to get married in Spain no matter which wedding venue you choose.