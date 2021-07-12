Top 7 Technology Trends That Will Work for IT Companies in 2021!

Follow key IT trends no matter what industry your company operates in. Bypass your rivals, let your target audience see your competitive advantage – follow IT trends that will rock in 2021.

2021 Technology Trends in the Development of Large IT Companies

The IT industry is one of the fastest-growing areas that never stops introducing new solutions and technologies globally. SaaS, AI, blockchain, smart contracts, e-wallets, and AR/ VR – all these have already become an important part of many companies. If you are planning to launch a new startup or are already working in the IT industry but do not have the resources of the largest international corporations, then this article is for you! In this post, we will look at the main pain points that small and medium-sized software companies can face on their way and the revolutionary trends in the IT niche that you can employ for your business.

Key IT Trends in 2021

A high-speed dynamic is something that characterizes the IT industry and forces IT companies to be up to speed on in order to keep abreast of changes in this industry. Are you up to new solutions and approaches? Then it is time to look into the main trends of 2021:

Processing large amounts of data;

Cloud services;

Biometric systems;

Augmented reality;

Voice assistants;



Integrate these solutions into your project to reach success in your niche and bypass your competitors following the traditional schemes of business management.

#1 – Artificial Intelligence

One way or another, all the news in the IT industry is related to the development of artificial intelligence. This term appeared back in 1956 to denote the field of computer science, which studies the capabilities of machines to do the same as a person does. Most of the 2021 IT trends stem from the underlying AI trend. The most popular applications of artificial intelligence:

Improving employee productivity,

Assistance in making business decisions,

Acceleration of processes.

Security will also rely on AI. As the number of cybersecurity threats grows and the number of digitized assets that may be vulnerable, people are no longer able to track them. Even the largest team of highly skilled professionals cannot effectively complete this mission without the help of artificial intelligence. Integrio Systems is one of the companies that create SaaS solutions for businesses striving to make their products and workflows even better.

#2 – Cloud and Data Center

Future technologies require data center growth. Modern data centers (data processing centers) are divided into corporate (serve a specific company) and commercial (provide services to all interested users). For many companies, the reliability of the uptime of equipment and network infrastructure is becoming a critical factor for business growth. Therefore, the market for hosting services in the data centers will continue to grow.

Cloud service providers will also grow. What is cloud storage? It is an Internet service for storing files. It can be either paid or free. The advantage is that you can access your data from anywhere in the world by connecting to the Internet. Many cloud storages have programs for installation on a tablet and phone, which makes it possible to work from any device.

#3 – Voice Assistants

We have been observing the active development of voice bots for a long time. You should have probably heard of Siri (assistant from Apple), Alexa (assistant from Amazon), Google Home (assistant from Google). You can talk to them like a person; such systems are convenient for ordering goods and services (ordering a cab, pizza delivery, a table in a restaurant, etc.). But the recognition of human speech by the robot is not ideal (especially if several people speak). It will not work to interrupt the bot either (the speech recognition process will go wrong).

In the near future, with the development of machine learning, it is expected that the voice assistant will be able to distinguish emotions (for example, hearing irritation in the user’s voice, the assistant will change the algorithm of work). What is more, such systems are expected to gain the potential ability to independently address your issues (be the first to start a conversation). The development of neural networks opens up many prospects for the use of voice assistants. Want to ensure top customer engagement and effective communication with your end-users in their preferred manner? Then IVR systems by Talkdesk will be of great service.

#4 – Unmanned Vehicles

IT technologies are gradually changing the automotive market. And we can soon forget about classic cars and entrust control over vehicles to automated systems. Autonomous cars are distinguished by high safety (accidents due to fatigue and inattention of the driver are excluded) and strict adherence to all traffic rules.

Interestingly, in Manchester, tests of the Enviro200 autonomous bus have begun at the depot site. The bus, 11.5 m long, is designed for 43 passengers, equipped with a camera, radar, satellite navigation, and an ultrasonic sensor. The automobile knows how to recognize objects and avoid collisions with them at any time of a day, regardless of weather conditions.

#5 – Biometric Systems

Biometric systems have been around for decades. But today, this market is gaining additional perspectives. They will be used not only to ensure security but also to improve communication between people.

In banks, clients will not need passports, plastic cards, or any confirmations to conduct transactions. To confirm your identity, you do not need to perform any complex manipulations. The biometric identification process takes 10 seconds. In the retail sector, a biometric identification system will increase the efficiency of the seller by identifying VIP buyers in the general flow. New IT technologies make it possible to expand the use of biometric systems, thus, making the traditional business routine smoother and less time-consuming.

#6 – Augmented & Virtual Reality

AR / VR technology continues to expand its applications. It is most actively used in the gaming industry (provides entertainment and full immersion in the artificial world) now, but this is not the limit. AR can be successfully applied in marketing and advertising. Using a mobile application, a person arriving at a store points a smartphone camera at a product and sees a description of the product using augmented reality. For advertising purposes, expensive hotels can offer their potential customers virtual travels and tours.

Virtual and augmented realities have enormous potential for use in education, architecture, construction, and medicine. Virtual anatomical atlases recreate the external and internal characteristics of human organs and tissues, thus, helping the training of medical personnel. On virtual simulators, doctors acquire the skills to perform various manipulations and operations.

#7 – Visual Search

Search algorithms and solutions have been brought to perfection. Facebook managed to teach the system to recognize the faces of people in photographs. A distinctive feature of Bing’s visual search (Microsoft) is an image fragment search. The user highlights an object in the photo, and Bing finds similar items (which is beneficial for online retailers). Google offers Lens, which suggests the name of the object captured on a smartphone and also provides all the information related to it. Pinterest has launched its Lens for photo manipulation. More innovations in this direction are to come.

For example, state-of-the-art multimedia software brings the video production process to perfection. It is no longer necessary to acquire specialized education to create quality video content. even a beginner can create video clips of any type and complexity.

Final Say!

With advances in technology, creative leaders can take advantage of a wide range of new opportunities to develop and polish their strategies. If you want to reach success in your narrow business niche, then you should consider which of these trends will begin to influence your respective markets and industries. In addition, you need to understand whether there is an opportunity to accelerate changes and determine their course. Only in such a way can you achieve your key business goals.