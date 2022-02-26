Top 6 Tips to Make Everyday Life Easier

Every day, everyone has to do a huge amount of household things, from cleaning to cooking. All of this takes up a lot of time, which is an unforgivable luxury for those who work 24/7. How can you make your life easier, so that life brings pleasure, but does not cause suffering and discomfort? 6 proven recommendations will help!

Make a Schedule

Schedules and routines are the best investment of time and energy. They allow everyone to control literally everything: going to the store, doing homework with children, playing at tonybet.com, general cleaning in the apartment, grocery shopping.

Of course, this does not mean that you have to make a table for every occasion. The main thing is to choose those things that are often forgotten, or the control of which is the most difficult. For example, the washing of curtains every 2 months, cleaning the bathroom once a week on Thursdays. You can monitor the observance of schedules in handy apps.

Cook Ahead of Time

Cooking can also be a meditative activity. However, cooking often takes a lot of time. It’s very unfortunate when you have to rush out to work or pick up your child at daycare.

A good solution is to prepare everything in advance, or even better – at once in portions. You can put the food in cute containers. Then all you have to do is heat it up. This is much more practical than waiting for meat to be cooked or vegetables to be peeled after a hard day’s work.

Keep It Clean

Cleanliness is not where you clean, but where you don’t litter. For the most part, this also applies to the organization of everyday life. How do you make life easier for yourself when you know you have a huge area of your apartment to clean over the weekend? It’s easy enough to keep things clean.

The most important recommendation is to keep a variety of supplies on hand: microfiber rags, wipes, wet toilet paper. If you see a mirror in the bathroom that is splattered with paste, you should wash it immediately, instead of waiting for the day of general cleaning. The same applies to everything spilled, scattered and smeared: all the dirt should be cleaned immediately, without dedicating a separate time to it.

Save Time on Ironing

Ironing does take up a lot of your valuable time. So you shouldn’t iron things that don’t need it. If a person likes crisp fresh linen, there is no point in ironing sheets and pillowcases. The same goes for bath towels, home robes, foot towels and kitchen textiles.

Use Organizers

Organizers, containers, coffers, and drawers allow you to make the most of your home’s space. It makes everyday life easier, too. For example, it’s easier to get sink cleaner from a single container that holds all of your household chemicals than to worry about it spilling under the tub or under the kitchen sink somewhere. Brushes and sponges won’t get lost if you place them in organizers or hang them from hooks.

Get Things off Horizontal Surfaces

Horizontal surfaces are the first to get dirty. And if there are various souvenirs and household items on them, the table or dresser turns into a dust collector (and sometimes a breeding ground for allergens). If nothing is lying on them, cleaning will only take a couple of minutes.