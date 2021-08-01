Top 5 Weed Delivery Firms in Markham That You Should Check Out

If you’re looking for quality cannabis products in Markham, there are a lot of options available. But did you know that you can get your favorite strains delivered directly to your doorstep? Yes, this is possible, and Markham isn’t falling behind in the number of brands that offer this kind of service.

However, like with any other service industry, not all vendors are reliable. If you know just a little about how cannabis is grown and what makes a high-quality product, you know that it’s crucial to find the right store. If you’re looking for a quick fix, just check out Black Rabbit’s same-day delivery services, and you’re good to go.

But if you want to learn more about Black Rabbit and some other weed delivery firms in Markham, stick around for a couple of minutes.

Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit offers mail delivery that takes 2 to 5 days and same-day delivery that brings your favorite products in 90 to 120 minutes. The company has a widespread presence in Canada with delivery services in:

Markham

Toronto

Ajax

Calgary

Vaughan

North York

Woodbridge

Oshawa

Scarborough

The company offers cannabis products of the highest quality, including accessories, hash, a variety of vape devices, edibles, flowers, and much more. All of their cannabis products come in glass packages that are completely safe and clean.

Furthermore, all of the packages also have a Boveda pack. They come from top-quality BC farms that perform rigorous grading and third-party testing. Moreover, the firm itself also tests all of the products they receive before selling them.

Gas Dank

Gas Dank made its name in Toronto and the whole Greater Toronto Area. It’s one of the first weed delivery firms that offered same-day delivery. All of their orders that are higher than $80 are delivered to customers for free.

Orders that cost from $60 to $80 come with a delivery fee of $10. Orders that cost less than $60 have a delivery fee of $20, and orders that are lower than $35 have even higher fees. Gas Dank also has an “express menu” customers can choose to get even faster deliveries.

Customers can contact them through email, text, or phone call. They have a nice variety of products and some neat discounts for new customers.

GMWO – Got my Weed Online

Got my Weed Online delivers weed in Markham, King City, North York, Vaughan, Thornhill, and Richmond Hill. The company has been in business for a long time. At the very start, they had a bad reputation.

Customers reported late deliveries and poor product availability. However, the company improved in the last couple of years and improved its services. GMWO offers 24/7 weed delivery of vapes, concentrates, edibles, and oil.

But we get the impression that their flower availability still isn’t “on the level” of some other weed delivery services. Even so, they are one of the more reliable brands in Markham.

6IX2

6IX2 is a fairly new weed delivery service in Markham. They have delivery services across the whole country. Even though not many people know about 6IX2, they offer some good service. Some of the products they specialize in are flowers, edibles, and vapes.

You can find lots of different products from some of the best brands out there. However, their offer isn’t ideal with some other types of cannabis products. 6IX2 has free delivery for purchases of at least $100, and you can even find products made for pets.

When it comes to the delivery process, it’s all pretty standard. Customers can browse the store, pay in a variety of ways, and track their orders. In most cases, their deliveries take about two hours.

Tweeder

Tweeder is another widely known weed delivery company that operates in the whole York Region, including Markham. They have a lot of different products, including topicals, tinctures, chocolates, gummies, vape cartridges, and much more.

Tweeder’s website is packed with some of the most known brands, including MOTA, Kush Kitchen, Herb Angels, Heavy Hitters, BuudaBomb, etc. It’s important to mention that they accept minimal orders of $70. Orders up to $100 have a delivery fee of $10.

But the good side is that all orders over $100 have free delivery. Tweeder has work hours from 10 AM to 10 PM, and if you want your order to be delivered the same day, you will have to order before 5 PM.

Conclusion

These are the top 5 weed delivery firms you should definitely check out. But before you do, make sure to find the right strain/product for your needs. Also, consider ordering from different vendors to see which one you like best.

Buying weed has never been easier, and since delivery became an option, many people have started buying this way. It’s super convenient without any downsides.