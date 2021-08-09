Top 5 Mobile Analytics Tools That You Should Know About

Firebase, Adjust, and GameAnalytics are some of the best mobile app analytics tools of 2021. But there are even more that you can find out that are gaining popularity.

The app analytics tools are important for anyone who is an app developer. After all, these are the tools that will give you a good understanding of how your users interact with the application. At the same time, it will give you an idea about how to better optimize the app journey so you may achieve your goals. These tools will be helping you to analyze and measure user behavior. Also, it will let you know how many people are using the app and if your marketing efforts are giving you a good result or not.

5 Best Mobile App Analytics Tools

When it comes to mobile app analytic tools, there are a lot of options available. Here are five of the best ones that are worthy of your attention.

#1. Firebase

This tool has been launched by none other than Google itself. It is available for both iOS and Android users. This app does more than just analyzing your application. The tool gives you the infrastructure to build the app. You can expect to find solutions for creating serverless apps. The best part about this app is that it has multiple integrations including Jira, Google Ads, Slack, and Data Studio. Many popular apps use Firebase like Duolingo, Trivago, and Lyft.

#2. Adjust

This is another decent option that will help you understand the users and their intent of using your app. It will help you in taking the right product and marketing decisions which will not only increase retention but will allow you to increase conversion. Adjust will collect all the marketing data on its platform which you will be able to use to identify market trends and user’s lifetime value. In addition, you will also be able to monitor the in-app activities. Moreover, you will receive a Fraud Protection Suite with the tool that enables you to block malicious activities on your app. It is available on Windows, iOS, and Android.

#3. AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer is an excellent pick and is frequently used by big brands such as TikTok, and Nike. It is a decent analytics platform that will give you detailed insights into different in-app activities. You will also be able to find out how well the app is in engaging the users. And just like Adjust, it will provide you with a Fraud Protection Suite.

#4. GameAnalytics

Are you seeking free analytics tools for gaming apps? Well, you have just found one! GameAnalytics offers you specific game optimization along with a portfolio overview that will allow you to gain clarity across various games. What’s more? This platform will give you features that will enable you to monetize the app so you may generate some revenue via affiliate marketing.

#5. Localytics

It is one of the best analytics and mobile app marketing tools. You can use Localytics to deliver personalized messaging, offers, and content. This will help you to create a strong user engagement. This tool will also enable you to target audiences based on their very specific interests like lifestyle, business, or travel. You will also be able to review critical problems in your application such as low retention, and poor conversions.

#6. Kochava

It is a real-time analytics solution that focuses the most on deep linking. It also lets you do campaign measurement so you can better optimize and analyze your campaigns. Kochava offers over 4,500 networks which is quite impressive. The tool also allows you to do A/B/n testing.

#7. Flurry

Flurry is the first-ever Android and iOS analytics tool that was launched back in 2008. This solution enables you to monitor sessions and installs. Moreover, you can run the on-demand analysis for funnels. Also, this tool makes it super simple for you to spot any bug on your app. You will be surprised to know that some of the most reputable brands such as Samsung, and McDonald’s uses Flurry. Plus, the best part is that it is completely free!

Conclusion

Having an analytics tool is important. This is because such solutions will help you know how well your app is performing. Also, do keep in mind that opting for the right analytics tool depends on which kind of app you have and what metrics do you want to measure. You can also use a combination of apps to monitor your app better.