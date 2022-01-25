Top 5 Gay Dating Apps and Websites for the LGBTQ Community in 2022

When it comes to embracing online technology, the LGBTQ community has long proved to be amongst the most enthusiastic. Most mainstream matchmaking outlets offer LGBTQ dating as a sub-category, while an increasing variety of sites and apps cater exclusively to this clientele. While there are pockets of the less-developed world that are less progressive where LGBTQ rights are concerned, in Europe, America, and Australia, these outlets are thriving.

Let’s take one example of countries where digital dating is going from strength to strength – Australia – and assess the best gay dating sites and apps available in 2022. Here’s our top of five best platforms for Australian residents.

GayHookupGuide

There can be no denying that LGBTQ dating has become extremely popular «down under.» For this reason, there are several fantastic gay dating apps for singles to consider. GayHookupGuide is an ideal starting point because it provides a snapshot of various LGBTQ outlets that you might care to consider. Each of these is assessed objectively, providing site visitors with an overview of what they might expect should they alight on the homepages. Presented neatly and concisely, each website is reviewed, the pros and cons detailed. Once you have decided which of these LGBTQ outlets would be most suitable, you can activate direct links and go straight to your gay-oriented Australian website of choice to complete the registration form.

BuddyGays

BuddyGays is a website aimed at eager gay singles in Australia that has been going from strength to strength. You have the option of searching through the profiles for free, and it’s up to you whether you wish to embark on a mission to find flirty partners or your soulmate. The registration process is straightforward and can be accomplished in a matter of minutes. Once your email has been verified, you register as a «man looking for a man.» You don’t have to include copious details at this initial stage – you can add further information to your profile page after completing the signing-up process. You don’t even have to upload your main profile during registration. Prices start at around 14 AUD per week, although if you wish to commit to a longer-term relationship with this site, it will work out for as little as 1.8 AUD.

GayTryst

Gay trust is another popular website amongst the Australian LGBTQ community. The homepage is eye-catching, with an attractive male single appearing prominently next to the registration form. In terms of the advantages vs. disadvantages, the profiles are easily compiled and require to be regulated by the moderators. This gives a distinct impression that this is a gay matching website that you can trust. You are required to complete a basic list of information, including your tribe, username, age, and, most importantly, location. One obvious drawback is that, unlike comparable matching resources, you don’t get an option to send messages for free. To make the most of this facility, you would have to sign up to become a subscribed member at the cost of around 1.8 AUD per day. Free services do include profile creation, a basic search facility, and the ability to browse members through the «Like Gallery.»

OneNightFriend

Although OneNightFriend is a generic website, it does have gay dating options on its homepage. This Australian LGBTQ-friendly website has undergone a recent refurbishment, and if you navigate to the stylish homepage, you’ll find the registration form on the lefthand side. Members of the LGBTQ community simply have to indicate that they are a «man looking for a man» or a «woman looking for a woman.» The well-presented interface introduces you to four main panels – «find fun hookups,» «quick and easy signup,» «lots of local members,» and «many exciting features.» Navigating further down the homepage gives a hint of the excellent socializing functions that would be available were you to become a member – free services include registration and profile creation. You also can send a limited number of Winks – an informal way of attracting another gay dude’s attention. You need to subscribe to view full HD photos of the other members.

GaysBonding

GaysBonding offers a somewhat minimalistic-looking homepage, but once you become familiar with the menu options, you’ll quickly find this LGBTQ dating outlet to be worthy of attention.

Again, it is a review site rather than a matchmaking platform in its own right, but it is worth bookmarking. It will give you the best possible chance of signing up for a gay dating outlet that will be perfect for your specific needs. An excellent aspect of this review site is the fact that you can browse the various possibilities by category.

So whether you are looking for gay Christian dating or the best transgender dating sites in Australia, you can navigate this menu to home in on the optimum options. There are also handy sub-categories that pinpoint the best gay dating according to Australian cities. A relationship expert is on hand to give you the benefit of their experience at matchmaking.

As we’ve illustrated, if you’re an Australian LGBTQ single, there are many dating resources for you to consider. As these sites will tend to offer free registration, you don’t have to unduly worry about which one to join. Take the advice of the review site on board, then try out one of the LGBTQ websites for size.

Take your time navigating around the home page and main menu, getting a feel of the gay matching tools available to newcomers.

If you decide you’d like to try alternatives, then feel free to do so. Once you’ve found one that truly appeals, you can start hooking up and planning recreational activities. You’ll find these sites are all perfect for interacting with other singles, and if you already have a solid social media presence with followers, embracing the chat room facilities in these LGBTQ outlets will boost your social circle. So don’t waste any more time. Check out these five excellent LGBTQ services – and have fun finding your ideal partner this year.