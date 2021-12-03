Top 5 Best CBD Softgels with Curcumin for Pain

Many that suffer from chronic or acute pain, CBD has been a lifesaver. Its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties make it a popular choice for those who don’t want to subject themselves to the ups and downs of pharmaceutical pain-killers.

Curcumin Support for CBD

Just as popular in recent years is the natural compound curcumin, found in turmeric. Curcumin has been used in natural medicine for countless years, but until the last decade or so it hasn’t had the scientific studies to back up generations of anecdotal evidence.

Preliminary studies show that curcumin can aid in the management of inflammatory conditions, arthritis, anxiety, and high blood pressure. It also has shown some positive effect on general health and wellness due to its anti-inflammatory nature. (Inflammation is the root cause of a variety of medical conditions like arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s).

CBD and curcumin are a match made in heaven. With the powerful anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin boosting the analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, you’ve got a winner of a supplement to support pain relief.

Benefits of Softgels for CBD and Curcumin Consumption

While many people take CBD as an oil or tincture, there are some that don’t really like the taste or texture of oil. This is where softgels come in. These small, easy-to-swallow capsules are an ideal way to take your CBD conveniently. They also travel extremely well, so that you can carry them with you and take them anywhere. No oil spills!

Top Picks for CBD and Curcumin Softgels for Pain

We’re going to share the top five best CBD softgels with curcumin that we could find on the market. We looked at several factors when deciding our favorites, including:

Company transparency (including the use of third party lab testing to confirm potency and purity of the product.)

Reviews from the websites, as well as unaffiliated third-party reviews

Company reputation

Price

Return policies

Ethics and environmental commitment

Hemp sourcing and extraction process.

Here are the top five choices for CBD and curcumin soft gels. We’ll begin with our top pick and then list the runners up.

Top Pick: Joy Organics Premium Nano CBD Softgels with Curcumin

$79.95 for a bottle of 30 softgels, 20% discount offered for subscription

Joy Organics has been in the CBD business since 2018, sharing their passion for sustainable farming and premium extraction.They are also a member of the Hemp Roundtable. We like that they offer third-party lab batch testing for all of their products. You can be sure you’re getting exactly what they promise.

Their CBD softgels with curcumin offer a premium blend of broad-spectrum CBD (25 mg per serving) and curcumin to help relax stiff muscles and joints. This product has a solid 5-star rating with 20 reviews. Customers love the effects, as well as the easy-to-take capsules. Each capsule is made with nanoemulsion technology for superior bioavailability.

Joy Organics relies on repeat business, so they insist on customer satisfaction. They offer a generous return policy if you’re not completely satisfied, and discount loyalty programs for repeat customers. You can make life easy by auto shipping your softgels every 2, 4, 6, 8, or 12 weeks.

They are also organic, cruelty-free, free from toxins and artificial colors or flavors, and ship-free with low carbon footprint shipping.

Athlete’s Best CBD Softgels with Curcumin

$71.95 for bottle of 30 softgels, 5% discount offered for subscription

These softgels offer both curcumin and 25 mg of CO2-extracted CBD per serving, with no pesticides, solvents, THC, or heavy metals. They are made from organically grown hemp that uses nanoemulsion for optimal bioavailability.

They’re proud of their commitment to sustainable farming, sourcing entirely from organic Colorado farms that are registered with the Colorado State Department of Agriculture and grown in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

NanoCraft CBD Full Spectrum CBD + Curcurmin Soft Gels

$84.99 for bottle of 30 softgels, 25% discount offered for subscription

These softgels are packed with 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and curcumin to aid in muscle and joint recovery. NanoCraft boasts a chemical and solvent-free extraction process for their hemp, using food-grade ethanol that is rarely used by other companies. They also offer a generous discount program for subscription customers.

Zatural CBD Curcumin Softgels

$55.00 for bottle of 30 softgels, 10% discount offered for subscription

Zatural softgels are third-party tested and contain 25 mg of CBD with additional curcumin to support joint and muscle health. They are available in a 30 count or 60 counts bottle, so you can stock up. Made in the USA, they remove all traces of THC so there’s no risk of accidentally tripping a drug test. You can also bundle your purchase with other Zatural products for a 20% discount.

Hemply Wellness CBD Softgels with Curcumin

$71.99 for bottle of 30 softgels

Hemply Wellness softgels offer pharmaceutical-grade broad-spectrum CBD and supportive curcumin to balance inflammation and sooth sore spots. Nanoemulsion technology ensures the greatest bioavailability of the product. They are made with organically grown hemp and lab-tested to ensure freedom from heavy metals and other contaminants. In the spirit of transparency, they advertise “lab testing” rather than “third-party lab testing”.

Support Health and Wellness With Double Impact

If you find your muscles and joints sore after workouts, or even after sitting at a desk all day, the powerful anti-inflammatory combination of CBD and curcumin can support relaxation of the nervous system and all over pain relief.

If you are just starting a CBD regimen, be sure to talk to your doctor first–especially if you have a chronic illness or take other medication or supplements. While CBD is generally safe, there are some drug interactions to be aware of.

Do your research and only purchase supplements from a trusted company that is transparent about their hemp source, extraction, and ingredients. Your dose may vary, so start low and gauge your body’s reaction before dosing up.