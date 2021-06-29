Top 3 Practices of Home Art Therapy

You can express yourself in many ways. For example, dance in the crowd or show your skills while playing at the online casino Deutschland. Art therapy is also suitable in this case. It’s one of the gentlest ways of extracting desires and emotions from the subconscious. It happens apart from your will because small art therapy practices make up our lives.

Pay Attention to Your Clothes

One of the most visible reflections of actual mental processes is the choice of outfit. It is a way of communicating primary information about oneself to others and an opportunity for dialogue with oneself.

You will probably object: “I dress as I please”, “I have a dress code!”, “I took the first clean T-shirt I could find”. These phrases are markers of resistance.

The secret of all art therapy exercises is to put yourself in charge of every story, make yourself responsible for what happens in life, including your choice of outfit.

You don’t need to dress up specially or intricately interpret a style for the clothing exercise. Look at your outfit. Which item of clothing catches your eye the most?

It could be anything: a fluffy jumper, kitten socks – the first thing that catches your eye. It could be something you wear to catch the eye of others. If your clothes have prints or lettering on them, choose a piece of clothing with them because prints are information about you that others unconsciously read. Knowing it is at least useful.

Here are some exercises to help you:

Name the chosen item of clothing. For example: “red socks” or “white T-shirt with kittens”.

Say what you associate the color, texture of the material or adopted with. For example: “Red to me means energy, strength, passion”. “Kittens are cute, everyone likes them. Everyone who sees a pretty face smiles. Nothing is expected of kittens, they are just pretty. Being a kitten is safe.”

Is this detail of clothing visible to others or is it something only you know about? For example: “My socks are not visible to anyone – I’m wearing high boots”.

Put the answers together in one sentence and speak in the first person. For example: “I chose red socks, which means that my current state today is energy, strength, passion. I wear red socks under my high boots. I want those around me not to see the energy, strength and passion that I have today”.

Understand that this technique only states the current state. It is up to you to realize this state and make an informed decision. What do I want to channel my energy and passion into today? What do I want to avoid contact with by choosing the infantile kitten figure?

Drawing

Drawing requires a little more directional attention and courage. This is a classic art-therapeutic technique. It allows you to diagnose the client’s condition and to correct unwanted behaviour if necessary. But drawing techniques are also good for independent use. They help to “unload” emotions and pay attention to the current need, even if it is not yet realised.

Have you ever noticed how you unconsciously draw figures or scribble on paper during an unpleasant phone call, a lecture, or a long wait? If you have done this at least once, you are already familiar with drawing techniques. Drawing helps us express emotions and see from the outside an important area of life and be aware of our role in it.

This exercise will help:

Take a sheet of paper and coloured pencils or crayons. Choose the one color that catches your attention the most at the moment. It doesn’t have to be a nice color. It may be a bit irritating or stand out from the whole range of pencils. What matters is that you feel that it is emotionally meaningful. Start drawing, gradually filling in the sheet. Observe how you feel. If you run out and want to continue, pick up a new sheet. Continue until you feel you have had enough.

In the process, you may notice that chaotic lines form shapes: a house, a flower, a whirlwind. Finish them off by giving them a clearer shape. This technique does not require reflection – the psyche does its work besides censoring the consciousness, “releasing” the accumulated emotions. But if it is important for you to understand what emotional state you are “releasing,” it is better to do this work at the end of the process.

To do this, name your associations with the chosen colour. What is it for you: calm, irritating, joyful, anxious? The words you use to define the color for yourself signify your current state. Emotions that you have not expressed naturally, for whatever reason, are reflected in the drawing.

If you are unable to name the associations for the chosen color, this indicates a strong resistance. You are reluctant to know exactly what you are experiencing. Treat the process with respect, it is enough that you have managed to express the feeling in the drawing.

You could say that this exercise is a mental hygiene treatment that helps to “cleanse” the psyche of stagnant experiences. It can be repeated regularly or as an auxiliary self-help practice to stabilise the emotional state.

Book Fortune-telling

Have you heard of this activity? It’s also an art therapy practice. Take any book off the shelf. Ask a question. Now randomly name a page and line number, open the book and read that line. That’s the answer, and it’s often surprisingly accurate.

Metaphorical cards work on the same principle. A person asks a question, draws a card and “sees” the answer.

All because deep down this person already knows how to answer this question, but he hasn’t figured it out yet.

It’s the same with a book. Our brain adapts a randomly selected text to its problem by pulling information from the subconscious.

Formulate the question as precisely as possible. For example, the question “What should I do?” – is vague and it will probably not be possible to count the answer.