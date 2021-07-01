Top 3 Ad Customizers to Enhance the Performance of Your Google Ads Campaign

To mark your position as a strong one among the huge crowd in the Google Ads Campaign, it is highly important to make sure that you are using the right tools for it. In this highly competitive world, it is simply hard to compete if you are lagging in certain areas.

Moreover, the behavior of the audience is regularly changing. The audience now values their privacy more than anything. At the same time, they look for those products which can rightly solve their problems. In such cases, it is of crucial importance that you are focusing on creating ads that are highly effective and can leave a good impression in the mind of the customer. In such cases, an ad customizer comes to be the best company. With the help of good Google ad services, you can get access to the ad customizers, which can benefit you in multiple ways.

Why do you need an Ad Customizer?

The Ad customizers come to be a highly impressive tool that helps in customizing the ads as per the special events, seasonal offers, etc. Most of the time, the Ad Customizers are the highly acclaimed tool for the events like Mother’s Day, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Easter, etc., when it is the time to give some sales or discount on the products.

What are the various types of ad customizers?

Google comes with three ad customizers of its own. It does not require any of the data feed files. These ad customizers are usually already built into the platform of Google ads. Here are the ad customizers that comes to be the inbuilt one for Google:

Dynamic key insertion customizers:

This Ad customizer lets you add your keywords dynamically into your ads based on the query of the searcher. With the DKI, you can easily show the ads which display the exact keywords to the searchers who are searching for a similar topic. They can see the ad along with a text. The text with which the user is searching will become written on the ad.

Countdown Customizers:

The countdown customizer is another in-built tool that lets you set a countdown for a specific time frame. With these customizers, your search ads are going to show to the customers for stipulated hours, days, or minutes as per the deadline.

IF function customizer:

The IF function customizer works more like the IF function of excel. There are two different functions that the IF functions customizer offers you- audience list and device type. With the device type, you can easily show various ad versions to people with the help of various devices. On the other hand, the audience helps by showing the different versions of ads based on your list of audience.

What are the parameters that it uses?

When it comes to the execution, there are four key areas that the ad customizers use. Each of the areas works as the highly effective parameters, which are an invaluable tool to scale your ad campaign. With the combination of these ad customizers with its tools, the ads become more enticing. Here are the various parameters:

Location:

To optimize your ad as per the particular locations, this one is a must-have. For example, you want to add the UK in your ad to increase your sales and visibility. This tool will help you to do it swiftly to create a more customized ad for the UK.

Time:

Time is another very effective search element. To keep your ads relevant for the seasonal events, the Time-related tools of the ad customizers add more extensivity to the ad.

Product:

Customizing your ad for a particular product is quite effective when you want to highlight a particular product. It allows you to use the feed and business data to create more effective ads without any need to create plenty of ad groups.

Audience:

The audience is the most important part here. Thus as per the audience customizing the ads makes it easier enough to target. This is more about adding more flexibility to the campaign.

Conclusion:

So are you thinking of optimizing your ads as per your requirement, time, and event? Then the google ad customizers are simply the best options. It comes to be in-built which are ready to help you with all the essential metrics.