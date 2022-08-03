Top 10 Lead Actors Who Did Awesome Voiceover

Have you ever wondered whose voices you hear when you watch your favorite cartoons? In our article, we decided to tell you who is really hiding behind famous characters.

Mila Kunis – Family Guy

Meg Griffin is the adolescent daughter in Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy. She doesn’t resemble the renowned actress who plays her in appearance or behavior. Meg’s voice is provided by Mila Kunis. Mila has appeared in several films, including Oz the Great and Powerful and Bad Moms.

Mila Kunis wasn’t always Meg’s voice. In the original premise of the series, she was played by Seth’s sister Rachel MacFarlane. The role was then voiced by Lacey Chabert, the actress who gained stardom as the precocious youngest sister on Party of Five for the remainder of the sitcom’s first season. Mila Kunis has played Meg throughout most of the show’s second season and beyond.

Cameron Diaz – Shrek

Princess Fiona from Shrek is a unique type of princess. She was a lovely princess who was cursed to be converted into an ogress every night until freed by true love’s first kiss.

She was determined to break the curse until she fell in love with Shrek, an ogre. A beautiful Hollywood celebrity has voiced Princess Fiona since the first Shrek picture.

Cameron Diaz voiced Princess Fiona in the films Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After. A well-known actor also plays Shrek himself; Austin Powers’ Mike Myers voiced Shrek in those four flicks.

Cameron Diaz told The New York Times that she grew up while playing Princess Fiona and intends to do it again.

George Clooney – Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox is a Wes Anderson picture that deviates significantly from the eccentric director’s usual fare. Roald Dahl’s children’s novel of the same name inspired the stop motion animated film. George Clooney is the titular character, Mr. Fox, sometimes known as Foxy.

George Clooney performed Mr. Fox’s voice in this picture, which received two Academy Award nominations. He recently advocated for a boycott in protest of Brunei’s LGBT death sentence. George Clooney is becoming renowned as much for his serious activism as he is for his prominent roles as an actor.

Hugh Jackman – Happy Feet

Happy Feet is a film that can only be described as cute. The 2006 computer-animated musical film is both amusing and heartwarming. George Miller directed, co-wrote, and produced the film. While numerous celebrities lend their voices to characters in Happy Feet, many people are unaware that Hugh Jackman provides the voice of Memphis.

Memphis is a suitable name for a character whose theme tune is Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel.” He makes his debut appearance on film, performing that legendary Elvis song. In the film, Nicole Kidman plays his wife Norma Jean, and Elijah Wood plays their son Mumble. Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, and Steve Irwin are among the other actors in the film.

Michael J. Fox – Stuart Little

Stuart Little is a well-known character from classic children’s literature. The 1999 family comedy film Stuart Little was based on E.B. White’s novel of the same name. While the majority of the film is live-action, two characters are constructed utilizing animatronic props, real animals, and CGI (computer generated images). Stuart Little is voiced by Michael J. Fox, who appears just briefly in the film.

Michael J. Fox had already had a hugely successful television career as a Family Ties star in the 1980s when he agreed to film Stuart Little. He had also appeared in films such as Back to the Future and Doc Hollywood.

Eddie Murphy – Shrek

Shrek is an animated picture whose popularity may be attributed in part to the numerous endearing characters that bring the plot to life. The performers who brought them to life also had a big impact on how much spectators liked them. Donkey, the donkey character in Shrek, was voiced by a great cinema performer known for his irreverent humor.

Donkey was voiced by Eddie Murphy in the four main Shrek films: Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After. He also appeared in the TV special Shrek the Halls. Throughout the film, Donkey has a complicated relationship with Shrek, but the two eventually become great friends. Eddie Murphy’s depiction of Donkey received many Annie Award nominations. This isn’t the first time Eddie Murphy has been the cheeky sidekick, as he was Mushu the Dragon in Disney’s Mulan.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas – The Lion King

The Lion King has become a Disney classic, and a live-action remake of the animated picture will be released in theaters in 2019. Much has been written about the new film’s celebrity cast, yet many people are unaware that the previous film also included celebrities. For example, a popular child celebrity from the 1990s provided the voice for young Simba.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas provided the voice of Simba in The Lion King.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas began his career as Greg Brady’s son in the 1990s sequel series The Bradys. He went on to play one of Tim Allen’s sons in Home Improvement, and he soon made the covers of most teen publications throughout the rest of the 1990s. As an adult, the down-to-earth child actor remained out of the spotlight.

Billy Crystal – Monsters, Inc.

Mike Wazowski is a key character in Monsters, Inc. and the primary character of the prequel Monsters University. Mike’s New Car’s title character is based on him. The spherical, bright green creature has two horns on his head and just one eye. He is played by one of the 1990s comic icons.

Billy Crystal portrayed Mike Wazowski in Monsters, Inc., Mike’s New Car, and Monster’s University. Billy Crystal isn’t well-known for his voiceover work, although he was originally considered for the role of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story. After seeing the film that is declining his job, Billy Crystal stated that the worst mistake of his career. Pixar didn’t carry grudges and cast him in the role of Mike.

Tom Holland – Spider-Man

It’s always a risk to enter the MCU when you’re replacing brilliant performers like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Still, Tom Holland has totally taken Marvel by storm with his quirky and charming depiction of one of the world’s favorite superheroes. Holland has been so busy with the MCU that he hasn’t had much chance to explore other possibilities.

Due to the immense amount of Automatic Dialogue Replacement (ADR) and CGI in the Marvel blockbuster films, Tom Holland had to perform a great amount of voiceovers in the role to put the film together.

Letitia Wright – Sing 2

You may remember Letitia Wright from her depiction of Shuri in Black Panther and previous Avengers flicks, but her career has been productive even outside of her recurrent role. You might have seen her in Doctor Who, Humans, or Chasing Shadows, to mention a few shows. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Nish in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum.

She has recently advanced her voiceover career dramatically as she has appeared in the hit movie animation Sing 2.