Tony Shalhoub, Biography, Education, Career, Personal Life And Net Worth

Tony Shalhoub is a stage film and television actor. The Lebanese American actor was born in 1953 and had an interest in acting from a very young age. The most famous role of Tony was in Monk, which aired from2002 to 2009. Let’s talk about Tony Shalhoub Net worth and all his notable work.

Early Life And Education

The actor Tony Shalhoub was born on 9th October 1953 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. His father was a Lebanese who worked as a meat peddler. Moreover, his mother was a second-generation Lebanese American.

He was the second youngest among his nine siblings. Shalhoub got an education from Green Bay East High School. He had an interest in acting when he was a teenager. Tony performed un school’s production of “The King And I.”

After his graduation, Tony went to the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. In university, he participated in the National student exchange and went to the University of Southern Maine that located in Portland.

He remained active in school theater during his graduation. Tony got a degree in drama and then went for his master’s degree in fine arts at the Yale School of Drama.

Career

After the master’s, he moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he spent four seasons while working with the American Repertory Theater. After that, Tony moved to New York City, where he worked waiting tabled for a period. In 1985, Tony received his first break role in the production” The old Couple.”

The next year, he made his appearance in the episode of the show ” The Equalizer.” In the eighties, Shalhoub played small roles in movies as well as playing the role of guest star in television shows. Furthermore, in 1992, he played a role in the romantic comedy. ” honeymoon in Vegas.”

In 1993, another fantastic comedy movie was Adam Family Values. Tony’s award-winning series name is Wings which he joined in 1991. In this series, he performed the role of hopeless romantic taxi service owner Antonio Scarpaci.

Only Shalhoub continued his performance on stage, and he was nominated for a Tony Award in 1992 on behalf of his performance in Conversations with My father. Besides all, his notable work was seen in The X-files, Frasier, Gargoyles, and Almost Perfect, Galaxy Quest, Stark Raving Mad, and many more.

All of the above, Tony Shalhoub is well known for his role in the USA Network Television show Monk that aired from 2002 to 2009. Moreover, he is famous for his role in the Award-winning Amazon television series” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Personal Life

Tony Shalhoub married Brooke Adams in 1992. they also worked together many times and also appeared in five episodes of Monk. Besides, the couple also appeared in 2010 Lend Me A Tenor.

Tony and Brooke adopted a daughter prior to their wedding and then adopted another one in 1994. In 220, they both tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered after few weeks of illness.

Tony Shalhoub Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Lebanese American Actor Tony Shalhoub is $30 million. In his other properties, there is a house in Los Angeles for which he paid $675,000 in 1993.

In 2016, they sold out the house for under $4millon. Brooke and Tony have their own six-acre property on Martha’s Vineyard. Meanwhile, they also paid for the property $750,000.