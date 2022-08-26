Tips To Address Common Sleep Problems 

On average, more than 60% of adults experience difficulties with sleep (or related conditions) at least once weekly. This is according to data released and published by the National Sleep Foundation. Although many of these issues aren’t life-threatening, they can make your life miserable. According to James Maas, a leading sleep researcher and a professor of psychology at Cornel University, most of these issues can be addressed relatively easily. Below are a few tips and steps to address most sleep-related issues.

Create a bedtime routine: This can be anything from turning off the TV, dimming the lights, or having a warm shower before bed. Avoid TV or surfing the internet for an hour to bedtime Don’t take your daily stressors with you. Write them down if you have to before hitting the blankets. Create a routine and follow it to the letter: This will help signal the body it’s time to sleep. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends and holidays. Strive to get at least 6 hours of restful sleep every night. These considerations about King Koil will help you to find the perfect mattress. Ditch the alarm clock. Avoid anything with caffeine after 2 P.M. (It takes at least 6 hours for the body to get rid of all the caffeine in the system). Don’t take alcohol 3 hours before bedtime: Alcohol interferes with your REM sleep. Limit power naps to 20 minutes per day. Avoid napping after 3 P.M, as doing so can/might mess up your sleep routine and ability to sleep well when you need to.