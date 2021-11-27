Tips for Coping With Stress Around the Holidays

The holiday season is a time of joy as we gather with our loved ones, exchange gifts, and prepare for the year ahead. But while this season can be exciting for some, it’s these same elements that can make it stressful for others.

After all, rushing to get gifts, get your house together, and balance work and the holidays is naturally going to elicit a stressed or anxious response.

Fortunately, there are ways to better manage these feelings during holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s. If you’re ready to say goodbye to holiday stress, here are a few tips to get you through the season.

Reach out to a mental health professional for support.

Some think that therapy is only there to help those dealing with mental health disorders like depression or anxiety. Of course, those who deal with seasonal affective disorder or who have lost someone recently could certainly benefit.

However, even those dealing with day-to-day stress will find that therapy has a lot to offer. A counselor can work with you to uncover your sources of stress and triggers, help you figure out how to deal with certain issues, and give you the tools you need to lead a better quality of life.

To find the right therapist, simply look for therapists in your area. For example, if you live in Charlotte, North Carolina, you just have to look for Charlotte therapists online to get in touch with someone who can help you.

Make things easier on yourself with the right decorations.

If you’re responsible for working and getting Christmas set up at your place of business, chances are you feel inundated with tasks during the holiday season. Eliminating some of this stress begins with finding the right outdoor decor that takes minimal time to set up.

For example, ditching your live Christmas tree and opting for commercial Christmas trees means being able to set up artificial trees with built-in Christmas lights and other fun features in absolutely no time at all.

Then, all you have to do is add some ornaments to your commercial Christmas tree, place some Christmas tree fencing and garland around it, and you’re good to go! When certain tasks are stressing you out, there’s almost always a solution.

Look for ways to save money if you’re dealing with financial stress.

For many, holidays like Christmas can be stressful financially if you live paycheck-to-paycheck and feel as though you’re not doing enough. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to live with that stress and let it affect the holiday season.

Instead, you can work around this common issue by planning out gift ideas that are affordable for you, shopping for gifts throughout the year when prices are generally cheaper, and looking for special discounts or coupon codes on your favorite website. It’s the thought that counts, and any gifts that you do get for your loved ones are sure to be appreciated.

Take some time for yourself when you need it most.

If the holidays are getting you down, take some time to step back and practice some self-care. Activities like journaling can help you work through some of your stress, develop greater mindfulness around your emotions, and help you find solutions to problems that you may not have otherwise found.

Although it’s the season of giving, it’s absolutely okay to give more attention and care to yourself.

When stress during the holidays strikes, you strike back! If you feel like Thanksgiving and Christmas are starting to get to you, use some of the tips above to work through your stress and get back to the spirit of the holidays.