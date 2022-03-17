Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Details, Career, Net Worth, Relationship

Timothy Leeks is the alleged murderer because he killed rapper King Von. Timothy has been charged, and authorities said that his homicide case is closed.

He shot the rapper outside of the nightclub after an argument broke out between 2 groups. Internet users saw CCTV videos and identified Timothy before the authorities released his name.

Lul Tim was born in November 2020, and his real name is Timothy Leeks. He is a professional football player and used to be on his high school football team. Due to rapper murder, he has been charged with felony murder and faces life in prison or the death penalty.

His birthplace is Savannah, Georgia, and also raised here. Tim graduated from Jenkins High school in 2016. According to reports, he is associated with rapper Quando Rondo.

Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Personal Details

Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Full Name Timothy Leeks Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Date of Birth 1999 Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Age 22 years old Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Birthplace America Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Profession Football Player Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Height 5’11” Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Weight 170lb Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Shoe Size 6.5 US Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Spouse Single Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Net Worth $1million

Net Worth

The football player is earning a handsome amount of money. According to an estimation, the net worth of Tim is almost $1-5 million.

Relationship Status

There is no relationship history of Tim Lul. According to reports, he is not involved in any romantic relationship yet.

