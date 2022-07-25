Everything You Need To Know About Tiffany Pesci And Her Father

Tiffany Pesci is recognized as the daughter of the American actor and musician Joe Pesci. Tiffany is a model. Reports confirm that she is building her career further in the modeling field. She has featured in some reputed magazines.

Her father is known for playing tough, volatile characters in various genres and for his collaborations with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese in the films Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, The Irishman, and many others.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tiffany Pesci

Date of birth: 1992

Place of birth: United States of America

Age: 30 years

Horoscope: Not available

Nationality: American

Occupation: Model

Instagram: Not available

Twitter: @tiifaanyythaa

Net Worth: $100k – US$250k

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

All about the body measurements of the model

Here are the body measurements of this charming model

● Weight: Not available

● Height: 4’8′′ or 142 cm

● Bra size: Not available

● Shoe size: Not available

● Body measurements: 40-28-35 inches

Further details about Tiffany Pesci

● Tiffany is a gorgeous girl who has caught the media’s attention since the day she was

born. The beautiful girl is born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

● She was born in the United States of America in 1992; however, her exact date of birth is

not confirmed.

● Tiffany is of Italian-American descent and follows Christianity like her family. Also, she

belongs to the Italian ethnicity.

● Her grandmother’s name is Maria (Mesce), who worked part-time as a barber, and her

grandfather’s name is Angelo Pesci, a forklift driver for General Motors and a bartender.

● As mentioned above, she wants to pursue her career in modeling, so she also promotes

different brands and their products, which she has been using. She has appeared in many

fashion and lifestyle magazines.

● Moreover, Tiffany also gets involved in some charity works organizations. She was seen

with her father at the 20th annual Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, “Time For

Heroes.”

● Tiffany’s father, Joe Pesci, is a successful actor who started his music career in the 1960s

and acting career in 1979.

● In addition, her father also appeared in Once Upon a Time in America, Moonwalker,

JFK, A Bronx Tale, and The Good Shepherd.

● His comedy credits include the Lethal Weapon franchise (1989–1998), Home Alone

franchise (1990–1992), and My Cousin Vinny (1992).

● Tiffany’s father won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his character as

the psychopathic gangster character Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas.

● Furthermore, Joe received two other nominations in the same category for his roles in

1980’s Raging Bull and 2019’s The Irishman. In 1999, Joe announced his retirement from

acting, but he has appeared in three movies since then.

● Her father is also a musician who has recorded three studio albums, Little Joe Sure Can

Sing! In 1968, Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You in 1998, and Pesci… Still

Singing in 2019.

● There are not many details about Tiffany’s private life about her relationship and her

family. She did not disclose any info about her education and personal life.

● As she was born to a wealthy family, she has lived a luxurious life since her childhood.

Also, she earns a good amount from her work. Tiffany’s net total worth is estimated at

approximately $100k – $250k, and her father has a net worth of 50 million dollars.