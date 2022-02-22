Tiana Gia Johnson: Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Body Measurements and More!

Tiana Gia Johnson is the daughter of the number one Hollywood star Dewayne Johnson. She is a two years old child who was born on 17th April 2018 in the USA. You will get many pictures of Tiana Gia on Instagram with her father with a touching caption. She is the third daughter of Dewayne.

Tiana Gia Johnson: Wiki

Name: Tiana Gia Johnson

Birthday: 17 th April 2018

April 2018 Age: 3 Years

Gender: Female

Height: 2 feet approx.

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: Celebrity Kid

Parents: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Siblings: Simone and Jasmine Johnson

Married/Single: Single

Zodiac Sign: Aries



Tiana Gia Johnson: Parents

Tiana Gia Johnson was born to Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. And her father is an actor, retired professional wrestler, songster, and patron. Moreover, he’s one of the most popular stars famous for working in the assiduity moment. His pictures have made over 10 billion dollars at the box office globally.

He was a professional wrestler before an actor. One of the most winning and fat professional wrestlers of all time, he began his career as the inheritor to an astounding-wrestling heritage before making his imprint on professional entertainment.

Tiana’s mama, Lauren, is a songster-tunesmith and relatively active on colorful platforms of social media. He regularly shares photos of her family on Instagram. And he has got over one million followers on his social media. Her 2017 single, ‘Go Hard,’ a duet with Walter French, was picked by ESPN as a sanctioned song for WNBA season.

Besides all, Tiana’s parents met in 2006 for the first time while Johnson was shooting for the film’ Game Plan’. At the time, Johnson was married to Dany Garcia, with whom he has a son named Simone Alexandra Johnson (born 14th August 2001).

After Johnson and Garcia’s amicable 2007 separation, he and Lauren began their relationship. Their son, Tiana’s aged family, Jasmine, was born on 16th December 2015. After being in a relationship over 12 times, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii on 18th August 2019.

