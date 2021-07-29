THREE THOUGHTS ON MARIJUANA FOR MEDICAL PURPOSES 

Marijuana for medical purposes is a hotly debated subject. Between its schedule I status and the large body of evidence from patients that it is a real drug, it cannot be easily dismissed.

Some of the potential benefits of medical marijuana are great, while others are modest in scope. The government’s ability to tax would be a significant opportunity. There are many medical conditions for which medical marijuana can be helpful. People who suffer from diseases like AIDS and Cancer, as well as people who suffer from nausea or eating disorders, can affordably reduce their pain by using this.

Alternatives To Pharmaceuticals

Marijuana has a lot of benefits, whether it is illegally obtained or prescribed. Antiemetic effect, and a life-saver for cancer patients on chemotherapy, makes it the most powerful antiemetic ever invented. Chronic and terminal illnesses are often accompanied by painful symptoms. There is scientific evidence that marijuana is a potent analgesic. Marijuana has been described by patients as more powerful than alternative pharmacological therapies.

Medical Marijuana Clinical Trials

In different clinical trials and studies, beta-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the active component found in medical marijuana. In recent years, THC has been studied for its ability to inhibit tumor growth. This finding may have far-reaching implications for cancer research. Researchers recommend that medical hash oil is capable of stimulating autophagy in tumor cells, according to a report published by The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

The Benefits Of Cannabis For Cancer

Cells engage in autophagy when they degenerate, losing their ability to function. Cancer cells die when MMJ is administered to them in a programed manner (also called apoptosis) which inhibits the process of tumor growth. Cannabis contains many useful cannabinoids, and more are being investigated to discover how they can produce different physiological effects. As reported in The British Journal of Cancer, researchers in Spain suggest that the hash oil that is loaded with these valuable and exciting cannabinoids may represent the answer for treating cancer.

Cannabinoids In Medical Marijuana

In their study, scientists explored the use of this set of molecules that were initially found in cannabis to treat prostate cancer, and the results showed that it could perform as an effective treatment. THC does not kill cancer cells indiscriminately and ravenously. THC causes cell death by activating one of the signaling pathways on the cell surface, a process that is highly targeted and specific.

Since these changes occur at the cellular level with various molecular players and factors involved, scientists were able to study how the entire process works by using knockout mice and siRNA. Cannabinoids not only promote orderly cell death through autophagy, but are also in progress in treating other chronic diseases and disorders.

It is well known that medical marijuana slows and kills cancers, as well as preventing and treating bowel cancer. Professor Chris Paraskeva, whose research is funded by Cancer Research UK, investigates the anti-cancer properties of cannabinoids. All of the studies involved purified cannabinoids, not the whole cannabis plant which contains other chemicals. In addition, smoking marijuana may not be able to treat cancer, according to reliable evidence.

The legal system

Countless obstacles stand in the way of legalizing and approving medicinal marijuana, some biased, some literal. Socially unacceptable is that people still view marijuana smoking as “doing drugs.”. Many people still condemn medical marijuana use because it goes against human nature to excuse others crossing the line unless they’ve encountered the same issue personally. There are even people who cultivate and grow autoflowering seeds at home for medical purposes.

Additionally to smoking, tablet, edible, and vaporized forms have been developed, but some patients report ineffectiveness from oral forms due to smoked marijuana. Nevertheless, patients are generally pleased with vaporized forms, though safety concerns must be addressed first. Although religion has a role to play, it should not be blamed. Religion has not yet made a final decision on this issue, only because we have not yet progressed beyond society so we can discuss this inside religious structures.

Bottom Line

Science was also affected by all these limitations. A limited amount of research has been done on medicinal marijuana. Most of the studies that have been done on patients with terminal illnesses have included marijuana use as a treatment. Pharma companies will not research plants that make products that are expensive and may not sell, or, worse, that may not even get FDA approval. You get almost a definitive “No” from nearly every research center and pharmaceutical company due to the high cost of the experiments required to obtain scientific facts. Although this plant has been used by people and has been beneficial to them in the past, it would be unfair to limit or cease research on it.