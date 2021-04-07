Three reasons why it’s good to have your phone on standby during the big game

Before any big game, you probably want to make sure you’ve got a few of the essentials near you. A nice cold drink and plenty of snacks to get you to the final hooter are always a good idea, but you should also remember to charge up your phone as well. Here are some of the ways your smartphone, or other internet-enabled devices, could enhance your viewing experience.

Follow the games you can’t find elsewhere

Traditionally, if you can’t get to the stadium to watch the big games live in person, the next best thing has been to watch them on your television screen. While it might seem like there are endless numbers of sports channels available these days, most games are still not broadcast on TV. Even if they are, they might be with a different provider to the one you subscribe to. Luckily there are now alternative ways you can stream any game happening anywhere in the world. For example, you can now watch live basketball on the same websites you use to place your bet. Simply log into your profile on your betting provider, and you can bet on a game before and during the match while following every basket online.

Get detailed analysis and extra information

When you’re following a game on the TV, the only expert analysis you get is from a couple of commentators who are following the game. They’re also mainly focused on what’s happening on the pitch right now and might not have time to analyze any major moments in the game once they’ve passed. Often you have to wait until half time or another scheduled pause in the game to hear a detailed analysis of the major events from ex-players and other professionals back in the studio. That is unless you have your smartphone nearby.

These days you’ll find a wide range of experts, ex-players, and even fans analyzing the game on social media as it happens. Some coverage providers even post freezeframes or replays of those big moments so you can clearly see whether the referee was right to give it as a foul, a point, or to rule it offside. Like Formula 1, some sports even have their own apps that give you a lot more information on the race. For example, as there are normally 20 drivers in each race, it’s impossible to track where every single one of them is at all times. With the app, you can see a breakdown of the lap times, pit strategies, and position on the track of any driver at all times.

Share the victories

Of course, one of the best reasons to have your phone is to communicate with your friends while they’re watching the match. If you can’t be sat next to them in the stands, texting them to share in the victory is the next best thing. If your best mate supports your rival team, you could even text them to rub your team’s victory in their face. Just check they’re not following the game on a delay or have it set to record and watch later.