Every Detail You Want To Know About Thomas Beaudoin

Thomas Beaudoin is a Canadian (Quebec) actor who is known for playing the role of Daniel in the film, The Spirit of Christmas. Thomas was born on August 21st, 1981, in Thetford Mines, Canada.

In 2208, he made his acting debut through the movie Le Cas Roberg. He joined Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute to take acting classes. He is famous for appearing in TV series including Victor Lessard, Hubert et Fanny, and many more.

Before that, Thomas worked as a model for multiple perfumes and clothing brands. He lived in his twenties in New York even without learning English. Thomas has built an impressive acting career.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Thomas Beaudoin

Date of birth: August 21, 1981

Place of birth: Thetford Mines, Canada

Age: 41 years

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: Canadian

Height: 6 feet or 182 cm

Weight: 83 kg or 183 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $6 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Instagram: @thomas_beaudoin

Twitter: @thomas_beaudoin

Further details about Thomas Beaudoin

● Thomas’s acting career has spanned for a couple of years, which has noticed his growth from theatre plays to Hollywood’s big screen.

● Thomas Beaudoin attended Concordia University to study psychology. Later, he dropped out of university without earning a diploma.

● Before stepping into acting, Thomas has worked as a model for many clothing brands, including Armani, Ray-Ban, Dolce & Gabbana. For perfume companies, he worked for Lise Watier and Escada. Thomas enjoyed great success being a model for many big and influential brands.

● In addition, Thomas has appeared in many television and brand commercials, including Old Spice, which gained over 3 million views on YouTube only a week after it was released. Today, the campaign has collected more than 8.8 million views on the platform.

● During the Coronavirus pandemic. he joined many productions already, and he is set to be in a USA TV Productions crime drama film, “Nova Vita,”

● Concerning his personal life, Thomas presumably fell in love with actress Jen Lilley. Speculations spurred that they were both in a relationship. None of them accepted or denied these claims.

● Meanwhile, at the time of the rumors, Jennifer was formerly married to Jason Wayne on May 27, 2007. She was pretty busy with her husband but shut the door of rumors.

● Apart from that movie romance, Thomas has never been romantically involved with anyone in the industry. So, we wouldn’t be unjust to assume that he has chosen to focus on his career instead.

● Talking about Thomas’s physical appearance, he has fair skin color with dark brown hair and green-blue eyes.

● His net worth is estimated to be around 6 million dollars as of January 2022. Thomas has accumulated considerable wealth from his career in the industry.

● Thomas Beaudoin is active on social media like Twitter and Instagram. He has around 162k followers on Instagram and roughly 14k followers on Twitter.