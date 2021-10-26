Things to Consider When Choosing a Sealcoating Contractor

Wondering how to increase the lifespan of your asphalt driveway? Make sure you invest in quality sealcoating.

Assuming your asphalt pavement was installed by professionals, you can expect an average lifespan of 15-20 years. Many factors affect the life expectancy of asphalt. Firstly, its construction – even grading, solid foundation, good aggregate base, and proper drainage are vital to its life expectancy. Likewise, the climate, exposure to sunlight, and traffic load also hasten the deterioration of the pavement. For example, in areas where the freeze-thaw cycle is not a problem, asphalt tends to last longer.

Perhaps, one major factor in the life of any pavement is its maintenance. Tampa experts from CSG Sealcoating emphasize the importance of proper sealcoating to protect the asphalt paving and maximize its useful life. Sealcoating fills up the tiny gaps and cracks in your asphalt. It revitalizes the oil of the bitumen to ensure that the paving retains its properties.

If you want to maintain the aesthetics and durability of your asphalt paving, sealcoating is a necessary investment. However, when it comes to sealcoating, you want to make sure that it is properly installed. Hiring a professional contractor is essential in the sealcoating process. You want to choose a reputable sealcoating contractor with credentials and qualifications, strict specifications, and a proven track record.

Here are some things to consider when looking for an asphalt sealcoating company.

Price

As with the construction industry, there is fierce competition in the paving contracting sector. This offers an opportunity for clients to choose the asphalt paving contractor with the most competitive pricing. When looking into the quotes of prospective contractors, you should not just look at the final project cost. There are many other considerations such as the complexity of the project, type of asphalt mixture, quality of equipment, recycling options, local ordinances, environmental factors, and other value-added services necessary for the project.

Experience in the industry

Quite obviously, you want to work with a sealcoating contractor with years of experience and a solid reputation in your community. Ask for referrals from your friends and neighbors to find a reliable sealcoating company. If you already have prospective contractors, inquire about their past projects. Choose a contractor that has completed a project that is of similar scope and complexity as your project.

Licensed and insured

Most states require paving and sealcoating contractors to get a license. So, when looking for a provider, license and insurance are the first things you should look for. The license ensures that you are working with qualified parties and protects you from scammers. Meanwhile, insurance protects you from potential liabilities in case any untoward incident happens during the project.

Reviews

Take time to read reviews and feedback from previous customers. Typically, you can find customer reviews on their website or brochure. Alternatively, you can ask for references from the sealcoating company. If possible, try to visit an ongoing project site or most recently completed project. This should give you an idea about the quality of their work.

Warranty

Look for a sealcoating contractor that can stand by the quality of their work by offering a warranty. Although a warranty is not mandatory, asking for one will ensure the quality of materials and workmanship of the sealcoating project. It guarantees that the project conforms with industry standards and that all agreements have been satisfactorily met. Warranties offered by sealcoating companies may differ, so make sure to put them in writing before the project commences. For example, some companies provide an aftersales visit to check on the sealcoating project. Others give out tips to help further protect the sealed surface.

Professionalism

In your search for the right sealcoating contractor, don’t just settle with web research. For sure, these companies will only highlight everything positive about them. Check out their “Contact Us” form so you can personally talk with them. Speaking directly with the sealcoating company’s representative can give you an idea about their professionalism. How they respond to your inquiries, their politeness, and promptness, reveal so much about their work ethic.

Contract

Only work with a sealcoating contractor that provides a detailed contract. Insist that everything that has been agreed upon is put into writing. A reliable contractor should be transparent with their bid. They should be willing to explain fully to you all details of their contract. If there are items that are unclear or you don’t agree with, be sure to discuss them with them. If a contractor does not want to have a written agreement, that’s a red flag – be cautious dealing with them.

Make sure your sealcoating project is a success. Check out these vital considerations when hiring a sealcoating contractor.